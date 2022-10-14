Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have an NLDS Game 3 tonight when the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres. Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for Los Angeles, and Blake Snell is scheduled to start for San Diego.
We have three plays you can use towards a Dodgers-Padres same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $4,450.00 from the $1,000 MLB free bet you can claim below.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Mookie Betts to get a hit @ -185 with BetOnline
- Blake Snell 4+ hits allowed @ -115 with BetOnline
- Los Angeles Dodgers Over 7.5 runs @ +100 with BetOnline
Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres SGP Parlay Pick 1: Mookie Betts to get a hit -185 @ Betonline
Betts has quietly had a big season, and he’s slipped a bit down the stretch. The Dodgers slugger has 10 hits over his last 10 contests and has a tasty matchup tonight with Blake Snell. Betts has nine hits over 39 at-bats vs. the Padres lefty and is a good bet to add one tonight.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres SGP Parlay Pick 2: Blake Snell 4+ hits allowed -115 @ Betonline
Snell has been strong down the stretch, but this collection of Los Angeles lumber slashes .232/.332/.428/.759 with 39 hits and 60 strikeouts over 166 at-bats. The Dodgers ended the regular season 9th in hits vs. lefties, and it’s a good bet Snell gives up at least four knocks or more tonight.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres SGP Parlay Pick 3: San Diego Padres under 7.5 runs @ Betonline
The previous two playoff games ended over the total, and we should see this trend continuing tonight. Snell has been tough, but he posts a 6.40 xFIP which is nearly three points higher than his xERA. Meanwhile, Gonsolin has allowed a handful of runs down the stretch, but his 3.70 xFIP suggests he’s been a bit lucky this season. There are just too many good hitters in this contest for this game not to exceed the total.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|-120
|San Diego Padres
|+200