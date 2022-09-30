Countries
los angeles chargers vs houston texans same game parlay picks with 1000 nfl free bet

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

5 hours ago

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an AFC Conference matchup on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Houston Texans. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5046.41

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

  1. Sign up with Betonline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Chargers-Texans same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Chargers vs Texans Same Game Parlay

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chargers -5 -110  @ Betonline 

The Chargers need to win a football game, and Houston will likely accommodate them Sunday. The offense behind banged up QB Justin Herbert has been lackluster at best, but they might get a boost if WR Keenan Allen makes his season debut. Herbert has thrown for 910 yards, with seven scoring strikes and a pair of interceptions. In Allen’s absence, Herbert has spread the wealth with five wideouts with over 100 receiving yards, but Allen is his go-to guy, and we’ll see a difference in this offense if he returns.

Despite allowing over 400 yards of offense, the Texans defense has fared pretty well, but the Texans offense behind 2nd year signal-caller Davis Mills is sluggish. Mills has thrown for over 600 yards, but with just a trio of TD passes and a couple of picks. 

The reality here is the Chargers offense is much better than what Houston has, and they’ll find a way to outscore them and cover the spread. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 meetings

Back Chargers -5  @ -110 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Chargers ML -245  @ Betonline 

If we’re laying five points, then it only makes sense to take the Chargers for all the same reasons we laid the points.

We’re not sold on the Texans defense. They’ve played struggling Colts, Broncos and Bears offenses and even banged up Herbert, and the Chargers will be the first real test for the Houston unit. They have a number of rookies they rely on and maybe Herbert picks apart a secondary allowing less than a TD against struggling quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Back Chargers ML  @ -245 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Chargers over 45  -110  @ Betonline 

While we aren’t buying the Texans defense, the Chargers defense hasn’t been much better, and losing Joey Bosa is a big hit for a defense already allowing 28 points per game. 

The Chargers secondary yields 2.3 passing TD’s per game and while Mills hasn’t set the world on fire, he could torch a secondary possibly missing not only Bosa, but CB J.C. Jackson for the second consecutive game.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler’s low usage has been puzzling, and the rushing game has been nonexistent. They could get a boost against a Houston defense allowing 202 rushing yards per game.

Finally, we have a Chargers offense in need of a huge game against a Texans defense that maybe isn’t as good as advertised. The Texans will put some points on the board, and this one exceeds the total. 

Back Chargers over 45  @ -110 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers -245 Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Houston Texans +200 Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

