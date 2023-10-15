The Los Angeles Chargers take on Dallas Cowboys in Monday night football this week and ahead of the action at SoFi Stadium, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys.

Chargers vs Cowboys Picks

Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline (+105)

Justin Herbert over 277.5 passing yards (-110)

Chargers vs Cowboys Pick 1: Back The Chargers To Win (+105 with BetOnline)

We are backing the underdogs to come out on top in Monday night football this week, with the Los Angeles Chargers looking for their third win in a row in the NFL.

The Chargers beat the Raiders and the Vikings in the last two game weeks to turn their poor start to the season around and we believe they can cause an upset at SoFi Stadium with a win against the Cowboys on Monday night.

Dallas were on the wrong end of a thrashing last weekend, with the current Super Bowl favorites San Fransisco 49ers putting 42 points past a disappointing Cowboys team.

We think that the Chargers can expose a Cowboys side that will be hungry for a win this week, with Justin Herbert looking for a third straight win against tough opposition.

Chargers vs Cowboys Pick 1: Justin Herbert Over 277.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Monday night football is for Justin Herbert to throw over 277.5 passing yards. Herbert has been impressive of late and despite throwing just 167 yards last weekend, we think the Chargers QB can get back on track against Dallas on Monday with an impressive performance.

Herbert has easily covered this passing yards prop in two games this season, with 305 yards against the Titans followed by a 405 yard performance against the Vikings in week 3.

Chargers vs Cowboys Odds and Line

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers: +105 | Dallas Cowboys: -125

Los Angeles Chargers: +105 | Dallas Cowboys: -125 Point Spread: Chargers (+1.5) -110 | Cowboys (-1.5) -110

Chargers (+1.5) -110 | Cowboys (-1.5) -110 Total Points: Over 51.0 –110 | Under 51.0 -110

