Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have the AFC Conference on Sunday between the Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Chargers-Browns same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $7948. 23 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Mike Williams over 0.50 TD’s +130 @ Betonline
Williams is a good bet to find the end zone Sunday against a Browns defense allowing 1.3 passing TD’s per game. With Keenan Allen out of the lineup, Williams is the No. 1 option for QB Justin Herbert. Williams has a couple of TD’s already, and he’s a good bet to get another one on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Justin Herbert over 273.5 passing yards -113 @ Betonline
Herbert hasn’t had a passing game under 273.5 passing yards yet this season, and he has a great chance to do it again against a Cleveland defense allowing 226 passing yards per contest to mediocre passing teams. Grab this one now and cash on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Nick Chubb longest rushing play over 18.5 yards -120 @ Betonline
Chubb is the Browns workhorse out of the backfield and each game this season Chubb has broken off runs of 28, 26, 22 and 25 yards. He faces a Chargers defense allowing 109 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per carry. Grab Chubb and finish your parlay with a winner.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-140
|Cleveland Browns
|+120