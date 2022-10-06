Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Betting Picks, Predictions, Best Bets & Odds For NFL Sunday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns at 1:00 pm ET Sunday, October 9.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Pick 1: Chargers -2.5 -107 @ BetOnline

The Chargers snapped a two-game losing streak with a decent victory over the Houston Texans. The Browns defense is 30th in DVOA, and they haven’t played a good offense yet, and now they face Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The Chargers offense is still missing WR Keenan Allen but they seem to be figuring things out and should have success against the injury-riddled Browns defense.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Pick 2: Chargers ML @ -135 BetOnline

If we are laying 2.5 points on the road, then -135 almost feels like a must-play. In fact, it’s the best play you can make for this game. The Chargers defense is better than some think and is No. 11 in the DVOA rankings. The Browns offense would score more points if they had a real starting QB, and that’s going to be a problem for Cleveland.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Odds Pick 3: Chargers over 47.5 @ -110 BetOnline

We have a contest featuring several talented offensive players from both sides, and I think this game is going to be the highest scoring contest of the week.

The Browns RB tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are tough to stop, and the Chargers do allow 109 rushing yards per game. Where you gash the Chargers is in the air, and if Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is ever going to have a big passing day at home, Sunday would be that day.

