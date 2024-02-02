The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to win consecutive Super Bowls on February 11th, as they face the San Francisco 49ers in a 2020 repeat. The Super Bowl Rings are notorious due to their unique nature and you can find out everything there is to know about the notorious jewelry bellow!

Super Bowl Rings 2024

The NFL is unique in many aspects, from half-time shows to the iconic super bowl rings and it’s the latter that usually flies under the radar.

In most sports the finalists will receive a winners/runners up medal, as well as a trophy for the collective – however things work differently in the NFL.

An appearance in the Super Bowl means you can earn a ring, which is typically covered in diamonds and highlight your teams logo on the front.

Many stars in the NFL have been seen with their rings on and can make for quite an iconic photo when winning more than one Super Bowl!

How Much Will The 2024 Super Bowl Rings Cost?

The exact value of the Super Bowl ring cannot be pinned down, as the infamous piece of jewelry can change in price depending on the year.

It is estimated that the rings cost between $30-50k and after handing out a ring to each member of the side – teams can spend around $5 million all together.

The New England Patriots spent $5.5 million in 2015, after icing their rings out with 205 diamonds and costing around $36k each.

It can become rather expensive for NFL sides, as the league will usually put $5-7k towards each ring, meaning for 2024 the Chiefs and 49ers will have to fund the remaining amount.

Who Gets a 2024 Super Bowl Ring?

There is not a set list for who may get a Super Bowl ring, but obviously the players and leading coach staff will all receive one – however they are made after the match as teams may be more likely to spend the money after a victory.

Jostens, Tiffany’s and Balfour have made Super Bowl rings over the years and in 2024, with the former set to make this years luxury piece – after making them for 38 of the previous 57 Super Bowls.

150 rings are usually made after the Super Bowl, which may not cover every member of an NFL organization – as some can have over 200 members.

However, there are also some lower degree rings which are not as iconic as the original – these are known as B and C rings.

How Many Super Bowl Rings Does Patrick Mahomes Have?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarter back has established himself as one of the best in history, especially after winning the Super Bowl in 2023.

Mahomes now has two Super Bowl rings, beating the 49ers in 2020 and edging past the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

The 28-year-old is going for his third Super Bowl triumph, which put one behind other great quarter backs such as Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

Who Has The Most Super Bowl Rings?

Tom Brady. Simple as that, Tom Brady. The iconic QB has a staggering seven Super Bowl victories (meaning seven rings too) – winning six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many label Tom Brady as the best to ever do it and Mahomes is now being spoke about in the same breath – but the Chiefs QB still needs five more Super Bowls to move level.

Charles Haley is next in line for the most amount of Super Bowl wins, picking up five titles during his career – two with the 49ers and three with the Dallas Cowboys.