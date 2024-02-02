As the big game between the Chiefs and 49ers approaches, see ALL of the Super Bowl MVP winners from 1967 to 2023. This list features some of the best players the NFL has ever seen ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy’s battle in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl MVP award is presented annually to the most valuable player of the game and the winner chosen by a panel of 16 journalists and broadcasters. NFL fans can also get involved with voting too, with 80% of the votes being made up by the media, with 20% coming from viewer ballots.

Super Bowl MVP Winners – Winners Listed From 1967

Super Bowl I, 1967 – Bart Starr (Packers, QB)

Super Bowl II, 1968 – Bart Starr (Packers, QB)

Super Bowl III, 1969 – Joe Namath (Jets, QB)

Super Bowl IV, 1970 – Len Dawson (Chiefs, QB)

Super Bowl V, 1971 – Chuck Howley (Cowboys, LB)

Super Bowl VI, 1972 – Roger Staubach (Cowboys, QB)

Super Bowl VII, 1973 – Jake Scott (Dolphins, S)

Super Bowl VIII, 1974 – Larry Csonka (Dolphins, RB)

Super Bowl IX, 1975 – Franco Harris (Steelers, RB)

Super Bowl X, 1976 – Lynn Swann (Steelers, WR)

Super Bowl XI, 1977 – Fred Biletnikoff (Raiders, WR)

Super Bowl XII, 1978 – Harvey Martin & Randy White (Cowboys, DE/DT)

Super Bowl XIII, 1979 – Terry Bradshaw (Steelers, QB)

Super Bowl XIV, 1980 – Terry Bradshaw (Steelers, QB)

Super Bowl XV, 1981 – Jim Plunkett (Raiders, QB)

Super Bowl XVI, 1982 – Joe Montana (49ers, QB)

Super Bowl XVII, 1983 – John Riggins (Redskins, RB)

Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 – Marcus Allen (Raiders, RB)

Super Bowl XIX, 1985 – Joe Montana (49ers, QB)

Super Bowl XX, 1986 – Richard Dent (Bears, DE)

Super Bowl XXI, 1987 – Phil Simms (Giants, QB)

Super Bowl XXII, 1988 – Doug Williams (Redskins, QB)

Super Bowl XXIII, 1989 – Jerry Rice (49ers, WR)

Super Bowl XXIV, 1990 – Joe Montana (49ers, QB)

Super Bowl XXV, 1991 – Ottis Anderson (Giants, RB)

Super Bowl XXVI, 1992 – Mark Rypien (Redskins, QB)

Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 – Troy Aikman (Cowboys, QB)

Super Bowl XXVIII, 1994 – Emmitt Smith (Cowboys, RB)

Super Bowl XXVIII, 1995 – Steve Young (49ers, QB)

Super Bowl XXX, 1996 – Larry Brown (Cowboys, CB)

Super Bowl XXXI, 1997 – Desmond Howard (Packers, KR/PR)

Super Bowl XXXII, 1998 – Terrell Davis (Broncos, RB)

Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999 – John Elway (Broncos, QB)

Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000 – Kurt Warner (Rams, QB)

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001 – Ray Lewis (Ravens, LB)

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 – Tom Brady (Patriots, QB)

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 – Dexter Jackson (Buccaneers, S)

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004 – Tom Brady (Patriots, QB)

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005 – Deion Branch (Patriots, WR)

Super Bowl XL, 2006 – Hines Ward (Steelers, WR)

Super Bowl XLI, 2007 – Peyton Manning (Colts, QB)

Super Bowl XLII, 2008 – Eli Manning (Giants, QB)

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009 – Santonio Holmes (Steelers, WR)

Super Bowl XLIV, 2010 – Drew Brees (Saints, QB)

Super Bowl XLV, 2011 – Aaron Rodgers (Packers, QB)

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 – Eli Manning (Giants, QB)

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013 – Joe Flacco (Ravens, QB)

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 – Malcom Smith (Seahawks, LB)

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 – Tom Brady (Patriots, QB)

Super Bowl 50, 2016 – Von Miller (Broncos, LB)

Super Bowl LI, 2017 – Tom Brady (Patriots, QB)

Super Bowl LII, 2018 – Nick Foles (Eagles, QB)

Super Bowl LIII, 2019 – Julian Edelman (Patriots, WR)

Super Bowl LIV, 2020 – Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, QB)

Super Bowl LV, 2021 – Tom Brady (Buccaneers, QB)

Super Bowl LVI, 2022 – Cooper Kupp (Rams, WR)

Super Bowl LVII, 2023 – Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, QB)

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024 – TBC

Super Bowl MVP Winners – Who Has Won The Award The Most Times?

The player with the most Super Bowl MVP awards of all time is none other than the legendary Tom Brady. Being one of the most well known names in the history of the sport, Brady had an NFL career like no other and he won the award FIVE TIMES. He won the Super Bowl MVP four times with the New England Patriots, and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers.

As well as being MVP on five occasions, Brady also won the Super Bowl seven different times, and no player has topped that achievement yet.

Who Is The Super Bowl LVIII MVP Favorite?

In just over a week, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated affair in Las Vegas, with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy set for a compelling battle.

Mahomes has had another memorable campaign in Kansas, leading them to yet another Super Bowl as he and the team look for their third title in the last five years.

As for Purdy, he was one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks during the regular season, as the 49ers bid for a first Super Bowl title since 1994. This repeat of Super Bowl LV (2020) is shaping to be another fascinating contest which could go either way.

See the latest Super Bowl LVIII odds below with BetOnline.

Patrick Mahomes @ +140

Brock Purdy @ +200

Christian McCaffrey @ +450

Travis Kelce @ +1400

Deebo Samuel @ +2200