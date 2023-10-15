Conor McGregor 4/1 to be Logan Paul’s next opponent

Logan Paul +350 to never have another boxing match

Tommy Fury favorite to be Logan Paul’s next fight

Logan Paul Next Opponent Odds

Tommy Fury +250

+250 No Fight +350

+350 Conor McGregor +400

+400 KSI +500

+500 Mike Perry +1100

+1100 Nate Diaz +1600

+1600 Nick Diaz +2500

+2500 Canelo Alvarez +2500

+2500 Carl Froch +2500

+2500 Darren Till +2500

+2500 Dillon Danis +5000

The rumor mill is in overdrive on who Logan Paul will face next in the boxing ring after he destroyed Jiu-Jitsu champion turned internet troll, Dillon Danis. Among the possibilities is an intriguing fight against MMA star Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor Has 20% Chance to be Logan Paul’s Next Opponent

The mention of Conor McGregor as a potential next opponent for Logan Paul is an intriguing prospect. McGregor, known for his striking power and charisma, has ods of +400 of being Paul’s next fight according to our odds.

This speculation was fueled further when Paul called out McGregor in a post-fight press conference, making this a bout many would be eager to witness. The clash of personalities between the outspoken McGregor and the equally brash Paul would generate a buzz that transcends the boxing community.

McGregor has recently reentered the USADA drugs testing pool as he is slated to fight Michael Chandler later this year. His backing of Danis in Saturday’s bout likely drew Paul’s ire, and a possible boxing bout early next year would make the most sense.

Logan Paul +350 to Never Box Again, Concentrate on WWE Career

Logan Paul has a wide array of interests outside the boxing ring. With a recent WWE contract under his belt, there are odds of +350 being offered on Paul never boxing again.

This isn’t a baseless assumption as Paul has been known to venture into various entertainment domains. The prospect of Paul transitioning fully to WWE or another endeavor is certainly not out of the realms of possibility.

With a lucrative WWE contract, the allure of a safer and equally glamorous career might just pull Paul away from the harsher realities of the boxing ring.

It would seem this is a safer option than stepping in the ring with boxing pros like Canelo Alvarez (+2500) and Carl Froch (+2500), or UFC star Darren Till (+2500), who have all expressed interest in crossover bouts in the past.

Tommy Fury Favorite to be Next Opponent for Logan Paul

Tommy Fury, with odds of +350, emerges as the favorite to be Logan Paul’s next opponent. This potential matchup has already seen some back-and-forth with Fury accusing Paul of ‘juicing.’

The war of words between them has only stoked the fire and increased the anticipation for this bout. A face-off between Paul and Fury will not only settle personal scores but also draw in fans from both camps, making it a lucrative and headline-grabbing affair.

It also has the added element of Logan seeking justice for his brother Jake, who was previously beaten by Fury.

This seems a more likely option than a third bout with KSI (+500), who Paul has yet to defeat despite facing twice.

SportsLens Commentary

“The betting odds around Logan Paul’s next opponent are an exciting glimpse into the potential future of celebrity boxing,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The variety in potential matchups, from a seasoned fighter like Conor McGregor to the raw rivalry with Tommy Fury, offers a buffet of tantalizing options for both spectators and bettors.

“The unique aspect here is the chance of Logan Paul exiting boxing, reflected in the odds of +350, showcasing the unpredictable nature of this new era of boxing.”

