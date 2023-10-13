Logan Paul aims to win his first fight in the boxing ring this weekend on ‘The Prime Card’ at Misfits Boxing on Saturday night. He faces bitter rival Dillon Danis, who has trash talked and insulted Paul and his fiancé on social media for weeks on end. Serious bragging rights are on the line here, so read on to check out our round betting picks for the Paul vs Danis bout.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Round Betting Picks

Logan Paul comes into this fight as a the heavy -450 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has shared the ring with KSI twice, as well as the great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. Danis of course has never stepped foot in a boxing ring.

Here at SportsLens we can see the YouTube star/social media influencer annihilating Danis and winning via KO/TKO in the opening two rounds of the fight. Betting on what rounds ‘The Maverick’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets, rather than betting on him outright with the best US sports betting apps.

The Ohio man has not yet won a fight in the ring, but has fought better opposition than Danis. The two fights Paul had with KSI were extremely close, so if he can replicate those performances, he should be able to run through Danis. Danis is a stellar MMA fighter with strong ju-jitsu, but his stand-up and boxing ability is weak and won’t pose a huge threat to Logan Paul at all.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Pick: Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul vs Danis Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Paul vs Danis fight, we are going with Round 2 in which Logan Paul will get his New Jersey counterpart out of there via stoppage.

Here at SportsLens we can see the internet influencer going straight for Danis in the opening round, before finishing the fight in the second. ‘The Maverick’ is far bigger, stronger and more powerful than Danis. His boxing ability exceeds that of ‘El Jefe’, and we think that will become apparent rather early in the fight.

Danis is tough too and will not go down without a fight, but ultimately we cannot see him being able to withstand the onslaught from Logan Paul, resulting in an early night.

A second round stoppage in favor of Logan Paul is our individual round betting pick for this Misfits bridgerweight clash this weekend.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction: Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Round 2 @ +600 with BetOnline

Paul vs Danis Betting Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Danis boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Logan Paul to Win: -450

Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -175

Logan Paul to Win by Decision: +333

Dillon Danis to Win: +325

Dillon Danis to Win by KO/TKO: +850

Dillon Danis to Win by Decision: +650

Draw: +1400

As of today for this compelling co-main event, Logan Paul is the -450 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Dillon Danis as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +325 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)

Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

