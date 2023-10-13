Boxing Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Round Betting Picks: ‘The Maverick’ To Win By Knockout In Rounds 1-2

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Logan Paul Boxing 1
Logan Paul Boxing 1

Logan Paul aims to win his first fight in the boxing ring this weekend on ‘The Prime Card’ at Misfits Boxing on Saturday night. He faces bitter rival Dillon Danis, who has trash talked and insulted Paul and his fiancé on social media for weeks on end. Serious bragging rights are on the line here, so read on to check out our round betting picks for the Paul vs Danis bout.

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Paul vs Danis round betting picks and predictions.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Round Betting Picks

Logan Paul comes into this fight as a the heavy -450 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has shared the ring with KSI twice, as well as the great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. Danis of course has never stepped foot in a boxing ring.

Here at SportsLens we can see the YouTube star/social media influencer annihilating Danis and winning via KO/TKO in the opening two rounds of the fight. Betting on what rounds ‘The Maverick’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets, rather than betting on him outright with the best US sports betting apps.

The Ohio man has not yet won a fight in the ring, but has fought better opposition than Danis. The two fights Paul had with KSI were extremely close, so if he can replicate those performances, he should be able to run through Danis. Danis is a stellar MMA fighter with strong ju-jitsu, but his stand-up and boxing ability is weak and won’t pose a huge threat to Logan Paul at all.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Pick: Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview & Odds

Paul vs Danis Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Paul vs Danis fight, we are going with Round 2 in which Logan Paul will get his New Jersey counterpart out of there via stoppage.

Here at SportsLens we can see the  internet influencer going straight for Danis in the opening round, before finishing the fight in the second. ‘The Maverick’ is far bigger, stronger and more powerful than Danis. His boxing ability exceeds that of ‘El Jefe’, and we think that will become apparent rather early in the fight.

Danis is tough too and will not go down without a fight, but ultimately we cannot see him being able to withstand the onslaught from Logan Paul, resulting in an early night.

A second round stoppage in favor of Logan Paul is our individual round betting pick for this Misfits bridgerweight clash this weekend.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction: Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Round 2 @ +600 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Logan Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Dillon Danis Net Worth & Career Earnings

Best Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Paul vs Danis Betting Odds

Already claimed the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Danis boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Logan Paul to Win: -450
  • Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -175
  • Logan Paul to Win by Decision: +333
  • Dillon Danis to Win: +325
  • Dillon Danis to Win by KO/TKO: +850
  • Dillon Danis to Win by Decision: +650
  • Draw: +1400

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for this compelling co-main event, Logan Paul is the -450 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Dillon Danis as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +325 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight. Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Danis fight this weekend.

RELATED: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make?

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
  • 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing Betting

Latest news

View all
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 1
Boxing Betting

LATEST Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Live Stream – How To Watch Paul vs Danis For Free

Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h
KSI vs Tommy Fury 1
Boxing Betting
KSI vs Tommy Fury Live Stream – How To Watch KSI vs Fury For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h

KSI vs Tommy Fury is just days away with the MFB Cruiserweight Title on the line in Manchester. With the mega-fight almost upon us we thought it best to put…

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Boxing Betting
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  54min

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis co-headlines this MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card billed ‘Judgement Day’ at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night. Internet celebrity Logan…

KSI vs Tommy Fury
Boxing Betting
KSI vs Tommy Fury Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 11 2023
Canelo vs Jermell Charlo Boxing
Boxing Betting
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 26 2023
Jake Paul Boxing vs Tommy Fury
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Jake Paul To Beat Nate Diaz On Ring Return Following Tommy Fury Loss
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Nate Diaz UFC
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Nate Diaz To Beat Jake Paul This Weekend With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Arrow to top