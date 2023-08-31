Dillon Danis +800 to display explicit pics or videos of Nina Agdal on the Jumbotron during his entrance.

Logan Paul at 100/1 odds to declare a split from Nina Agdal in the post-fight interview.

Logan Paul predicted to have a 40% chance of challenging Conor McGregor after the bout.

Nina Agdal’s odds of not being ringside to support Logan Paul: +400.

Complete List of Betting Odds for Paul vs. Danis Specials:

Dillon Danis does not congratulate Logan Paul post-fight: -175

Logan Paul calls out Conor McGregor post-fight: +150

Dillon Danis backs out of the fight: +200

Nina Agdal missing from ringside: +400

Logan Paul calls out Andrew Tate post-fight: +500

Dillon Danis storms the ring and calls out KSI after the main event: +500

Dillon Danis’ ring walk shows explicit videos or pictures of Nina Agdal on Jumbotron: +800

Agdal admits to infidelity within two weeks post-fight: +2000

Conor McGregor attacks Logan Paul after the fight: +2000

Dillon Danis propositions Nina Agdal in post-fight interview: +2500

Jake Paul physically attacks Dillon Danis: +6600

Nina Agdal physically attacks Dillon Danis: +10000

Logan Paul announces split from Nina Agdal post-fight: +10000

Boxing Betting Specials for Danis vs. Paul

The duel, slated for October 14, sees Dillon Danis and Logan Paul locking horns as part of the undercard for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury main event. But as with any high-profile event, there’s a lot more going on outside the ring. The storyline here is charged with controversy, revolving around Nina Agdal and her relationship with Logan Paul.

Our oddsmakers have been hard at work compiling betting odds on the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis bout, and the odds are not about the fight itself. This time, we are taking a look at the odds on the event surrounding the fight, a lot of which involve Danis’ X/Twitter trolling of Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the outside the ring specials our team has provided odds on.

Danis +800 to Show Explicit Pictures or Videos of Nina Agdal During His Entrance

The most tantalizing odds concern Dillon Danis, who is predicted to have a roughly 11% chance of showcasing explicit images of Nina Agdal, Logan’s fiancé, during his walk to the ring. Social media platform X/Twitter, has been ablaze with Danis’s relentless trolling of Agdal.

With a staggering 2 billion impressions in just 28 days, Danis’s claims have turned personal. He is alleging that he possesses a picture that could shatter her engagement with Logan Paul.

To stir the pot further, Danis has plastered his feed with images of Agdal alongside other men, implying that Paul should be feeling more than a little red-faced.

who’s this bloke we at 150 guys at this point 😂 pic.twitter.com/yS0LwBHgNA — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 27, 2023

Logan Paul a Longshot to Split From Nina Agdal in Post-Fight Interview at 100/1

With the rumor mill in overdrive, one special that the SportsLens oddsmakers though of was the possibility of Logan Paul ending his engagement with Nina Agdal after the fight was over.

One of Danis’ videos that’s attracted immense attention shows Agdal voicing her ‘need for intimacy’, starkly contrasted with a clip of Paul appreciating her for making him wait before taking their relationship to the next level.

This the same girl that made logan wait for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/DXF3BLVsYP — mcroppe (@chiefkizzy01) August 28, 2023

Could this have embarrassed Logan to do something drastic? Our team doesn’t think so, and believe that it’s a 100/1 shot that Paul ends his relationship with Agdal post-fight.

Logan Paul’s Odds Set at +150 to Call Out Conor McGregor Post-Fight

It wouldn’t be a traditional post-fight interview if there wasn’t some yelling down the microphone about who the winner wants next. In this case, Logan Paul is predicted to have a 40% chance to call out Conor McGregor after the Danis fight.

McGregor has been all over social media after recent fights, screaming like an old man at a cloud that he would beat the winner of any and every fight that has taken place recently. One of the Paul brothers taking on McGregor in a boxing bout would likely do huge numbers and everyone knows it.

Logan Paul DOUBLED his bet to Conor McGregor that he beats Dillon Danis 👀 pic.twitter.com/wPVf9yPPEy — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 28, 2023

McGregor and Logan Paul have a $2 million bet on the outcome of this fight, with McGregor taking Danis. Could they be setting the scene for the next big fight?

With odds of +150, it seems our odds compilers believe that this is a reasonably likely scenario.

Nina Agdal Has 20% Chance of Not Showing Up at Ringside to Support Fiance Logan Paul

Another interesting question posed by our SportsLens oddsmakers revolve around Nina Agdal showing up at ringside to support Logan Paul during his bout with Dillon Danis. Danis is still blasting pics of her all over social media, and we are left wondering if she will be too embarrassed or angry to sit at ringside knowing that a lot of eyes will be on her.

Our oddsmakers believe that there is a pretty good chance that she will be reveling in the attention, and as such think her not showing up has odds of +400.

Maybe they believe that Agdal will want to be there to rub Danis’ nose in it when her fiance beats him to a pulp?

Other Boxing Specials for Danis vs. Paul

There are a couple of other interesting specials that caught our eye when we were browsing over the Paul vs. Danis specials. In a recent tweet, Danis was talking about the purse split, saying it wasn’t fair given he was basically doing all the marketing (and he’s right).

Our odds compilers believe that this is setting himself up to withdraw from the fight. With Danis having odds of +200 to pull out of the fight, will this bout even go ahead?

Some other interesting specials involving Nina Agdal also caught our eye. She has odds of just +2000 to admitting being unfaithful to Logan Paul in a couple of weeks after the fight. Given what pics Danis may have, this could prove an interesting price. Agdal is also listed at +10000 to attack Danis after the fight, and who would blame her if she did?

Danis has also been very vocal (or whatever the print version is) about Jake Paul not defending his brother. Will his words come back to haunt him, as Jake Paul is listed at +6600 to attack Dillon Danis post-fight?

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, SportsLens Head of News, commented on the whirlwind drama. “These odds aren’t just about a fight. They’re a reflection of the soap opera that combat sports has evolved into. Danis, with his bombshell revelations and social media stunts, has turned this bout into a pay-per-view extravaganza. The real question isn’t about who’ll win in the ring, but who’ll come out on top in the war of words.

“It’s a media spectacle, and in this circus, every player has their role. All we can do is sit back and enjoy the show.”

Boxing Betting Guides You May Like