Logan Paul Odds-On To Beat Dillion Danis By KO On KSI-Tommy Fury Undercard

Joe Lyons
Logan Paul is odds-on to beat Dillon Danis by knockout on the KSI-Tommy Fury undercard in October, according to exclusive odds compiled by SportsLens.

  • SportsLens reveal who is likely to come out on top between Logan Paul and Dillion Danis on ‘The PRIME Card’
  • Betting traders price Logan Paul as heavy odds-on favorite to win by KO
  • Special markets include Danis to get a Twitter ban for his behaviour

Today is the day for the highly-anticipated press conference where KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will come face to face at Wembley Arena to preview their co-main event bouts on October 14.

We had our trader price up the respective fights and a few specials markets to follow the blockbuster card later this year.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Fight odds:

  • Logan Paul -1200
  • Dillon Danis +600
  • Draw +1800

Method of victory:

  • Paul by TKO/KO/DQ -250
  • Paul by decision +250
  • Danis by TKO/KO/DQ +800
  • Danis by decision +2000

Specials:

  • Danis to get a Twitter ban for his behaviour +800
  • Logan Paul’s fiancee to break it off before the fight +1200
  • Danis to beat Paul and fight KSI next +1400
  • Just Stop Oil to interrupt the fight +2000
  • Either fighter to get disqualified +3300

Logan Paul fancied to make light work of Dillon Danis in London

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said: “Dillon Danis is only really known for being an associate of UFC legend Conor McGregor and he has no real fighting experience. He won two MMA fights five years ago and hasn’t been seen in action since.

“There’s no guarantee he even shows up to fight Logan Paul in October. He was supposed to fight KSI and headline the MF & DAZN: X Series 004 card in January, but withdrew and stated he was underprepared and struggled with weight.

“We haven’t seen him in a boxing ring whereas Paul has shown some promise in that regard. Professionally, he narrowly lost to KSI in 2019 by split decision and even fought in an exhibition against one of the greatest to ever do it, Floyd Mayweather.

“As for the specials market, there seems to be value in Danis getting a Twitter ban for his recent behaviour on the social media platform where he claims he has sparked a feud between Paul and his fiancee.

“It all looks like a desperate attempt from Danis to get under Paul’s skin, which likely won’t work at all and he’ll be embarrassed in the ring come October 14.

“+2000 looks an interesting price for Just Stop Oil to interrupt the fight. The British environmentalist activist group have disrupted events such as the World Snooker Championship, Rugby Premiership final, The Ashes, Wimbledon and golf major The Open this year.”

