Logan Paul has made a name for himself as one of the most popular internet stars ever. He started his career with his brother on Vine but eventually, the pair became two of the biggest YouTubers in the world.

Over the last few years, Paul has ventured out of just being a YouTuber. By using his social media presence and reach, Paul has moved into professional boxing and wrestling. In fact, he just signed a multi-year deal with the WWE.

Along with being an entrepreneur, Paul’s made some bold decisions throughout his career that have they’ve paid off, especially in regards to his net worth.

Below, we’ll break down Logan Paul’s net worth, boxing record, stats, YouTube earnings, and girlfriend.

Logan Paul Net Worth

Logan Paul’s net worth is an estimated $245 million.

While most of his money stems from his YouTube earnings, Paul has managed to make money outside of just being a content creator. By becoming a boxer and pro wrestler, Paul has basically turned his popularity into hard cold cash.

He’s turned his YouTube career into becoming a permanent fixture on the WWE. He also has many entrepreneurial ventures, including his sports drink “Prime” and his “Maverick” merchandise line. It’s been reported that he’s made over $40 million in sales from his merch and $50 million from boxing.

Paul’s Prime sports drinks are available in stores all over North America. They have been increasingly popular for young athletes. Recently, the drink became the official sports drink of the UFC.

Logan Paul Boxing Record, Stats, and Bio

Age: 28

28 Height 6’2”

6’2” Weight 205 lbs

205 lbs Reach: 76 inches

76 inches Boxing Record:0-1-1

Paul’s boxing career started with an exhibition match against KSI in 2018. Since then he’s only fought in the boxing ring twice. He fought KSI again in 2019 and Floyd Mathweather in 2021.

Since then Paul has not been in the ring, however, he’s scheduled to fight Dillon Danis in October.

Throughout his whole boxing career, Paul has yet to win a match. Instead, he’s 0-1-1, as the match against Floyd Mayweather was not scored.

At 6’2” and 205 pounds, Paul makes his return to boxing in just over a month against Danis. It’ll be his first fight in two years and Paul will be looking for his first win.

Logan Paul WWE Career

Unlike his brother, Paul chose a different route than just a pure boxing career. Instead, he focused a lot of his energy on professional wrestling. One of the biggest sports in the world, the WWE was a huge opportunity and Paul has capitalized on it big time.

Paul made his debut in April 2021 on an episode of WWE SmackDown. It wasn’t until a year later that he signed a multi-event contract with the WWE.

Now, he’s positioned himself to be one of the biggest superstars in the company.

Logan Paul YouTube Earnings

Most of Paul’s success can be attributed to YouTube. While his career started with short-form content on Vine, once the app was discontinued, he found more success creating on YouTube.

Paul did everything from gaming, vlogging, singing, and basically anything on his channel. His purpose was to entertain his fans and it worked. He became one of the most influential internet personalities in the world.

Overall, Paul’s fan engagement is unmatched and he’s earned over $25 million from his YouTube videos. Paul is currently one of the top 10 highest-earning YouTubers with over 23.6 million subscribers.

Logan Paul Girlfriend

Logan Paul is getting married soon.

Paul has been dating Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal for over a year. Just after a year of dating, Paul revealed he proposed to Adgal in a YouTube video, where he gave fans a front row seat to the engagement process.

Boxing Betting Guides You May Like