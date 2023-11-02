Horse Racing

Locked Odds For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 2023 at +325 With US Sportsbooks

Paul Kelly
Locked Odds For Breeders' Cup

The Locked odds for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile  are +325 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Friday’s penultimate Breeders’ Cup 2023 horse race over 1m 1/2f at Santa Anita Park, California.

Locked Odds For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 2023

Locked silksThe Breeders’ Cup Juvenile betting odds for Locked sees the Todd Pletcher-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Friday’s penultimate race on the dirt over the 1m 1/2f distance.

Locked will be looking to give Texas based trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, with his most recent success last year with Forte.

The two-year-old colt, who has won back-to-back races at Saratoga and Keeneland respectively, has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Juvenile betting.

Locked will be hoping to give jockey Jose Ortiz a second Breeders’ Cup Juvenile success. The eye-catching colt is one of the favorites here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the penultimate race on Friday, November 3 at Santa Anita Park on Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

Locked Breeders’ Cup Odds at +325 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Juvenile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Locked @ +325
  • Muth @ +350
  • Timberlake @ +400
  • Prince Of Monaco @ +400
  • Fierceness @ +900
  • The Wine Steward @ +1000
  • General Partner @ +1400
  • Wine Me Up @ +2000
  • Noted @ +2500
  • Cuban Thunder @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile?

📅Time/Date: 4:00pm (Friday, Nov 3, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1m 1/2f)
💰 Purse: $2 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Locked +325 | Muth +350 | Timberlake +400 | Prince Of Monaco +400

WATCH: Locked Winning The 2023 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
