The Locked odds for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile are +325 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Friday’s penultimate Breeders’ Cup 2023 horse race over 1m 1/2f at Santa Anita Park, California.

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile betting odds for Locked sees the Todd Pletcher-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Friday’s penultimate race on the dirt over the 1m 1/2f distance.

Locked will be looking to give Texas based trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, with his most recent success last year with Forte.

The two-year-old colt, who has won back-to-back races at Saratoga and Keeneland respectively, has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Juvenile betting.

Locked will be hoping to give jockey Jose Ortiz a second Breeders’ Cup Juvenile success. The eye-catching colt is one of the favorites here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the penultimate race on Friday, November 3 at Santa Anita Park on Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

Locked Breeders’ Cup Odds at +325 with Bovada

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Juvenile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Locked @ +325

Muth @ +350

Timberlake @ +400

Prince Of Monaco @ +400

Fierceness @ +900

The Wine Steward @ +1000

General Partner @ +1400

Wine Me Up @ +2000

Noted @ +2500

Cuban Thunder @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile?



📅Time/Date: 4:00pm (Friday, Nov 3, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1m 1/2f)

💰 Purse: $2 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Locked +325 | Muth +350 | Timberlake +400 | Prince Of Monaco +400

WATCH: Locked Winning The 2023 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity

