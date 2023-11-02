The Locked odds for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile are +325 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Friday’s penultimate Breeders’ Cup 2023 horse race over 1m 1/2f at Santa Anita Park, California.
Locked Odds For Breeders’ Cup Juvenile 2023
The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile betting odds for Locked sees the Todd Pletcher-trained runner as one of the big fancies for Friday’s penultimate race on the dirt over the 1m 1/2f distance.
Locked will be looking to give Texas based trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth winner in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, with his most recent success last year with Forte.
The two-year-old colt, who has won back-to-back races at Saratoga and Keeneland respectively, has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Breeders Juvenile betting.
Locked will be hoping to give jockey Jose Ortiz a second Breeders’ Cup Juvenile success. The eye-catching colt is one of the favorites here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the penultimate race on Friday, November 3 at Santa Anita Park on Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.
Locked Breeders’ Cup Odds at +325 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Juvenile odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Locked @ +325
- Muth @ +350
- Timberlake @ +400
- Prince Of Monaco @ +400
- Fierceness @ +900
- The Wine Steward @ +1000
- General Partner @ +1400
- Wine Me Up @ +2000
- Noted @ +2500
- Cuban Thunder @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile?
📅Time/Date: 4:00pm (Friday, Nov 3, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1m 1/2f)
💰 Purse: $2 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Locked +325 | Muth +350 | Timberlake +400 | Prince Of Monaco +400