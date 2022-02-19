Livingston vs St Mirren prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Livingston will be looking to bounce back after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup in their last match when they visit St Mirren at the Almondvale Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 19th February 2022

Livingston vs St Mirren Prediction

Livingston had been knocked out of the Scottish Cup on the previous matchday, and they had also lost four of their previous six games. It’s also worth noting that they’ve only won four games at home since September of 2021.

St. Mirren, on the other hand, has won six of the previous seven games overall, scoring four goals in the most recent encounter alone.

They’ve also only lost once in the last 10 matchdays, and that loss was against the Rangers. St. Mirren should win on Saturday at the Tony Macaroni Arena based on these observations.

Livingston vs St Mirren Prediction: Livingston 0-2 St Mirren @ 23/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Livingston vs St Mirren Betting Tips

St. Mirren has been on a roll recently, scoring goals at an incredible clip. They have a match in hand and only need a one-point advantage to go up to the fourth place.

In fact, they’ve been in such good form that only Celtic have scored more points in the last five matchdays.

Meanwhile, Livingston is trying to maintain consistency, allowing goals on a regular basis. Furthermore, they have a dismal head-to-head record versus their rival over the years.

As a result, anticipate St. Mirren to win this weekend.

Livingston vs St Mirren Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/5.

Livingston vs St Mirren Betting Odds

Match Winner

St Mirren @ 23/10 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 11/5 with LiveScore Bet

Livingston @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 7/5

Under 2.5 @ 8/15

Livingston vs St Mirren Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.