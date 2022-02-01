Livingston vs St Johnstone prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

When bottom-of-the-table St Johnstone visits the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday evening, Livingston will be aiming to close the gap on the top six in the Scottish Premiership.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 2nd February 2022, Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston vs St Johnstone Prediction

Livingstone is unbeaten in three games at home. Their most recent home game versus Dundee FC resulted in a victory. They’ll come into this game in good spirits as a result of that. Meanwhile, St. Johnstone hasn’t been pulling up any trees on the road recently.

They’ve also been leaking goals in large numbers. So far, they’ve only scored two goals on the road. We can’t back them to win in this match because of their poor record on the road.

As a result, most football betting sites predict the hosts to win by scoring a pair of goals.

Livingston vs St Johnstone Prediction: Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone @ 11/10 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Livingston vs St Johnstone Betting Tips

St. Johnstone are now in last place in the table with 15 points, and if they keep this position after this game week, they will be relegated. For the win, they must go all-out attack mode.

As a result, Livingston, who is now in ninth place and is only five points away from a playoff berth, has no choice but to strive for a win as well.

As a result, St. Johnstone, who is currently on a bad run, is anticipated to have a difficult time when they face Livingston in a Premiership match on Tuesday at Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston vs St Johnstone Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/10.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 23/10 with Bet365.

Livingston vs St Johnstone Betting Odds

Match Winner

Livingston @ 11/10 with bet365

Draw @ 2/1 with bet365

St Johnstone @ 3/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 23/10

Under 2.5 @ 2/5

Livingston vs St Johnstone Free Bet

