Livingston and Ross County will meet each other on 18th December 2021, Saturday.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:00, Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston vs Ross County Preview

Livingston managed to get a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Tannadice Park. Not only this but the winning team successfully got two shots on target in this Scottish Premiership match.

On the other hand, Ross County lost the match against Celtic by a 2-1 scoreline. However, they managed to get 25% possession in this game.

Last but not the least, Livingston won the match against Ross County by a 3-2 score in Global Energy Stadium.

Livingston vs Ross County Team News

Livingston has reported injuries of Daniel Barden and Adam Lewis whereas Ross County will play without Alex Iacovitti.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice; Omeonga, Holt, McMillan; Montano, Forrest, Anderson

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer; Clarke, Watson, Baldwin, Vokins; Paton, Tillson; Hungbo, Charles-Cook, Callachan; Spittal

Livingston vs Ross County Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Livingston vs Ross County from Bet365:

Match Winner

Livingston: 13/10

Draw: 5/2

Ross County: 2/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under: 8/11

Livingston vs Ross County Prediction

While Livingston is higher in the league standings, Ross County has also been in better form in their last six games. But after analyzing past performances, most football betting sites predict that Livingston will win the game.

Prediction: Livingston to win at 13/10.

