Livingston vs Dundee United top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Livingston will be seeking another victory against Tayside opponents when they meet Dundee United on Wednesday night, after strolling to victory against Dundee last weekend. The Lions have 10 points from their last 15 games at the Tony Macaroni Stadium, while the Tangerines have won none of their last nine league games on the road.

Livingston vs Dundee United odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Dundee United 14/5 Draw 21/10 Livingston 11/10

Livingston vs Dundee United betting tips and prediction

Both of these teams are vying for a place in the Championship Group’s qualification round. Livingston is currently in seventh place in the table, needing a one-point advantage to make the cut-off. Dundee, on the other hand, is fifth in the table, with only one point separating them from the drop zone.

As a result, both squads are under a great deal of stress, which is reflected in their results. Both teams are squandering points and surrendering goals at an alarming rate.

Livingston has lost three of their last four games overall, and they have only four wins at home since March of 2021, which is concerning. It’s also worth noting that in their previous three matches, they haven’t had a clean sheet at home.

Dundee, on the other side, had lost six consecutive games and had gone winless in 16 of their last 20 overall encounters. Furthermore, the bulk of their head-to-head matches features a large number of goals.

Given these facts, Wednesday’s game should be a high-scoring affair with Livingston winning the match.

Livingston vs Dundee United betting tips: Livingston to win @ 11/10 with bet365