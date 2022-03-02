Livingston vs Dundee United live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

The Premiership match between Livingston and Dundee United takes place at Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday.

Livingston vs Dundee United preview

Following an 0-4 Premiership victory over Dundee, Livingston is looking to win again.

Livingston had 46 percent possession and 17 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target, in the encounter. Bruce Anderson (6′, 21′), Scott Pittman (18′), and Jack Fitzwater (65′) scored goals for Livingston. Dundee had nine shots on goal, one of which was on target. Livingston has scored 9 goals in their last 6 games, averaging 1.5 goals per match.

Dundee United drew 1-1 with Aberdeen in their most recent Premiership match. Dundee United had 47 percent possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Marc McNulty (4′) and Ryan Edwards scored for Dundee United. Aberdeen had a total of 13 shots on goal, with 5 of them being on target.

A comparatively low number of goals have been scored between Dundee United and their opponents in six of the previous six encounters. The overall average amount of goals per game throughout that time span is 1.17, with The Tangerines’ average goal total being 0.83. It’ll be fascinating to see if that tendency continues in this match.

Livingston vs Dundee United team news

Dundee United team news

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts has no fitness concerns going into this encounter because he has a completely fit squad available for selection.

Dundee United predicted line-up

Siegrist; Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham; Smith, Harkes, McDonald, Butcher, Niskanen; Watt, McNulty

Livingston team news

There aren’t many personnel concerns, with only one fitness issue to deal with from an otherwise fully-fit squad for Livingston manager David Martindale. Daniel Barden (Testicular Cancer) will not be able to compete.

Livingston predicted lineup

Stryjek; Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Penrice; Holt, Omeonga, Pittman; Forrest, Anderson, Nouble

