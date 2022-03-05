Livingston vs Celtic top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Celtic will visit Livingston for a Scottish Premiership match on Sunday at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston vs Celtic odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Celtic 4/11 Draw 15/4 Livingston 8/1

Livingston vs Celtic betting tips and prediction

Celtic is in the Premiership’s top tier, with 70 points after 29 games. They won 22 games in the league, drew four times, and only lost three occasions. They have scored 62 goals while conceding only 17, demonstrating the strength of their defense and attack lineups.

The visitors are coming off a 2-0 league victory against St Mirren in their previous match. During their past six matches, Ange Postecoglou’s team has bottled up ten times. The total number of goals scored against them during the same matches is seven.

The Lions, on the other hand, is in fourth place on the standings with 37 points. They won ten of the 29 games they played, drew seven, and lost twelve. So far in the league, their overall goals to conceded ratio are 32:35.

Livingston has beaten Dundee FC and Dundee United in their last two league matches. They’ve given the opposition very little, with only four goals scored against them in their last six games.

Celtic hasn’t beaten the hosts in the league in their previous two matches, and they haven’t lost any of their previous three home matches. The average number of goals scored in previous meetings between the two has been 2.5, with BTTS occurring 33% of the time.

We believe an away win is likely, considering the Celts have only lost three of their 15 away games this season. Furthermore, only 35% of the games played at Tony Macaroni Arena this season were won by the hosts.

Livingston vs Celtic betting tips: Celtic to win @ 4/11 with bet365