Livingston vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

Celtic has already qualified for the Championship Group after going undefeated in their first 23 Premiership games. Following the qualification of Rangers and Hearts for the Championship, the hosts are the next in line after failing to lose in their past five league games. Livingston’s confidence is high after winning back-to-back league games and inviting the Celts to Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

Livingston vs Celtic preview

After a 2-1 Premiership victory over Dundee United, Livingston will be looking to win again.

Livingston had 44% possession and 21 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target, in the game. Livingston’s single player on the scoresheet was Scott Pittman (23′). Dundee United had eight shots on aim, two of which were on target. Dundee United scored with Liam Smith (2′) and Ryan Edwards (83′ Own Goal).

Their most recent results show that the Livingston defense has been consistently good. Livingston has given the opponent little, with a total of four goals going past their goalkeeper in their last six games.

Celtic will enter this match on the back of a 2-0 Premiership victory against St Mirren in their previous match.

Celtic had 76% possession and 21 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Cameron Carter-Vickers (55′) and Callum McGregor (81′) scored for Celtic. St Mirren had three shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou has reason to rejoice after scoring 10 goals in their last six games. Those same encounters have resulted in a total of seven goals being scored against them.

Livingston vs Celtic team news

Livingston team news

Daniel Barden is still undergoing treatment for cancer, while Tom Parkes and Jack McMillan are doubts about Celtic’s visit.

Livingston predicted line-up

Maksymillian Stryjek (GK); James Penrice, Ayo Obileye, Jack Fitzwater, Nicky Devlin; Stephane Omeonga, Jason Holt, Scott Pittman; Alan Forrest, Bruce Anderson, Joel Nouble

Celtic team news

Injuries have ruled out Michael Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi, and David Turnbull.

Celtic predicted lineup

Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O’Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda

