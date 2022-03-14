LiveScoreBet Cheltenham sign up offer: £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Claim the Livescore Bet sign up offer

One of the world’s most iconic horse racing meets is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, March 15th, and bookmakers across Great Britain have marked the occasion in the usual manner, meaning there are free bets galore to be found, including this featured new Cheltenham sign up offer at LiveScore Bet.

How to Claim the Livescore Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Getting your hands on the Livescore Bet Cheltenham sign up offer is easy. Just follow the steps below:

Click here to sign up to Livescore Bet Make your first deposit and place a qualifying bet of up to £10 on any sport (odds must be 1/2 or greater) Claim £20 in 2022 Cheltenham Festival Free Bet Credit

To be eligible for the Offer, you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in Great Britain; register as a Member of LiveScore Bet and accept the LiveScore Bet Terms and Conditions; make a first deposit of £10 or more; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Bet Credits

To celebrate this year’s iconic Cheltenham Festival, Livescore Bet are gifting new customers with £20 in free horse racing bets to spend at the track throughout the week of the event (March 15th – March 18th).

The key workings of the LiveScore Bet sign up offer are outlined below.

A free £20 bet for each new customer

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 or greater

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Only available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Already signed up at LiveScore Bet and claimed the £20 Free Bet above? Take a look at the Cheltenham betting offers and free bets on offer at other British bookmakers via the link.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Festival Betting

Horse racing comes to Cheltenham this week where the world’s best jockeys and most athletic horses will compete in 28 scheduled races from Tuesday 15th to Friday 18th of March.

If you want to get involved in the tide of betting action sure to accompany this fantastic festival of horse racing, signing up with Livescore Bet will ensure you can do so while spending the house’s money & using the bookmaker’s £20 Cheltenham Sign Up Offer.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Livescore Bet Cheltenham betting promotions – Best Odds Guaranteed

At LiveScore Bet, when you wager on any horse to win a specific race, you can rest assured that you will be paid out at the highest odds available since LiveScore Bet promises to match the starting price (SP).

This means that should you wager on a race scheduled for 13:00 at the early price (EP) of 25/1, only to find that the same horse lines up for the race at odds of 40/1, you will be paid out at the higher odds – guaranteed.

Key T&Cs: Best odds guaranteed is available on win and each-way bets placed on UK and Irish races from 10:00 on the day of each meeting. International racing and ante-post bets are ineligible for this promotion.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham betting – Stream the races live

LiveScore Bet also provide customers with a fantastic live streaming service that is set to broadcast all the action from the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, meaning you can log in, bet, and watch the action unfold all in one place.

Key t&Cs: Must have a registered & funded account to watch live streaming of horse racing events

Livescore Bet Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

As a new customer at LiveScore Bet, it’s possible to claim the £20 in free bets using the Cheltenham Festival sign-up offer.

On top of that, you’ll also be guaranteed the best-priced odds at the starting price, and you’ll be able to live stream all 28 of the races from the sanctuary of the website, too.

With this in mind, we at Sportslens would absolutely recommend this site for your 2022 Cheltenham Festival betting needs.

Click the link below to register a new account and stake your £10 qualifying bet tonight to get your free Cheltenham bets in time for Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Sign Up Offers & Free Bets