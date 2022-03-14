Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News livescorebet cheltenham sign up offer 20 cheltenham free bet

LiveScoreBet Cheltenham sign up offer: £20 Cheltenham Free Bet

Updated

7 mins ago

on

Cheltenham Tips
Livescore Bet Cheltenham sign up offer
Livescore Bet Cheltenham sign up offer

Claim the Livescore Bet sign up offer

One of the world’s most iconic horse racing meets is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, March 15th, and bookmakers across Great Britain have marked the occasion in the usual manner, meaning there are free bets galore to be found, including this featured new Cheltenham sign up offer at LiveScore Bet.

How to Claim the Livescore Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Getting your hands on the Livescore Bet Cheltenham sign up offer is easy. Just follow the steps below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Livescore Bet
  2. Make your first deposit and place a qualifying bet of up to £10 on any sport (odds must be 1/2 or greater)
  3. Claim £20 in 2022 Cheltenham Festival Free Bet Credit

To be eligible for the Offer, you must: be 18 years of age or over; be a resident of, and physically located in Great Britain; register as a Member of LiveScore Bet and accept the LiveScore Bet Terms and Conditions; make a first deposit of £10 or more; not be subject to any responsible gambling restrictions on your Account, including but not limited to deposit limits or loss limits. 

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Bet Credits

To celebrate this year’s iconic Cheltenham Festival, Livescore Bet are gifting new customers with £20 in free horse racing bets to spend at the track throughout the week of the event (March 15th – March 18th).

The key workings of the LiveScore Bet sign up offer are outlined below.

  • A free £20 bet for each new customer
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Only available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Already signed up at LiveScore Bet and claimed the £20 Free Bet above? Take a look at the Cheltenham betting offers and free bets on offer at other British bookmakers via the link.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Festival Betting

Horse racing comes to Cheltenham this week where the world’s best jockeys and most athletic horses will compete in 28 scheduled races from Tuesday 15th to Friday 18th of March.

If you want to get involved in the tide of betting action sure to accompany this fantastic festival of horse racing, signing up with Livescore Bet will ensure you can do so while spending the house’s money & using the bookmaker’s £20 Cheltenham Sign Up Offer.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Livescore Bet Cheltenham betting promotions – Best Odds Guaranteed

At LiveScore Bet, when you wager on any horse to win a specific race, you can rest assured that you will be paid out at the highest odds available since LiveScore Bet promises to match the starting price (SP).

This means that should you wager on a race scheduled for 13:00 at the early price (EP) of 25/1, only to find that the same horse lines up for the race at odds of 40/1, you will be paid out at the higher odds – guaranteed.

Key T&Cs: Best odds guaranteed is available on win and each-way bets placed on UK and Irish races from 10:00 on the day of each meeting. International racing and ante-post bets are ineligible for this promotion. 

Livescore Bet Cheltenham betting – Stream the races live

LiveScore Bet also provide customers with a fantastic live streaming service that is set to broadcast all the action from the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, meaning you can log in, bet, and watch the action unfold all in one place.

Key t&Cs: Must have a registered & funded account to watch live streaming of horse racing events

Livescore Bet Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

As a new customer at LiveScore Bet, it’s possible to claim the £20 in free bets using the Cheltenham Festival sign-up offer.

On top of that, you’ll also be guaranteed the best-priced odds at the starting price, and you’ll be able to live stream all 28 of the races from the sanctuary of the website, too.

With this in mind, we at Sportslens would absolutely recommend this site for your 2022 Cheltenham Festival betting needs.

Click the link below to register a new account and stake your £10 qualifying bet tonight to get your free Cheltenham bets in time for Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Sign Up Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds between 00.01 10/03/22 and 13.30 15/03/22. 3 x £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept before 3.30 15/03/22, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. BeGambleAware.org 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens