LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £20 Horse Racing Free Bet

Claim the LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting Offer

It’s nearly time for the biggest flat race festival in the UK horse racing calendar: Royal Ascot. This year, as with every other year, there will be a flurry of betting, and if you’re planning on having a wager on the racing, make sure you claim a free bet bonus – such as the LiveScore Bet bonus described below.

Royal Ascot is most certainly one of the highlights of the horse racing season, and it really sets of summertime in the UK with all of the best flat racing horses heading to Ascot, Berkshire. Ascot as a racecourse hosts 13 of Britain’s 36 annual Flat Group 1 races, with three Grade 1 Jumps races too. Read on to find out how you can use the LiveScore Bet free bet offer on one of these Group 1 Flat races from Ascot in the coming days.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Claiming the LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot bonus offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The LiveScore Bet bonus is a fantastic one, which we’d urge everyone to claim. Take a look below to see the main points from the bonus’ small print.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting

The Royal Ascot Festival only comes around once a year, but it takes an inordinate number of bets, with even those who don’t usually bet on the horses tempted to make a bet, often on an outsider.

This year, the races looks like being highly competitive ones. So whether you fancy Bashkirova in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup or Nature Strip in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, there are a plethora of races and horses for you to use your free bets on. That’s what makes the Royal Ascot Festival so popular, the fact there are so many different races to bet on with such a range of prices across the 35 respective races across the five day festival.

If you’d like to bet on Royal Ascot, you should head to LiveScore Bet using a link on this page. You’ll then be able to claim £20 in free bets, which you can use to bet on the race.

LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting

Royal Ascot attracts interest from around the world, and even those who don’t usually bet love to have a small flutter on the races over the course of the five day racing festival.

There are seven races each day across the five separate meetings, with several horses backed by experts to cross the finishing line first in their respective race. This means that betting should be exciting, with every horse – even the favourites – offering decent prices and therefore decent returns.

If you want to bet on the Royal Ascot Festival, head over to LiveScore Bet, where you can claim your fantastic £20 Royal Ascot bonus offer.

LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

You’ll get the best odds guaranteed on any bet you place on a UK or Irish horse race after 10am on the day of the race.

So, if you back a horse at one price, and the SP is higher, LiveScore Bet will automatically give you the SP as your odds.

Key T&Cs: The maximum increase in returns received as an enhancement result under this promotion is capped at £50,000 per member, per day.

Free Acca Bet

This is a fantastic bet for those who enjoy placing accas. Just place two qualifying accas and you’ll then receive a free £10 acca bet.

To qualify for this bonus, simply opt in and then place two £10+ accumulator bets with odds of at least 5/1 each.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs and all legs must be settled in the same week.

LiveScore Bet Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Royal Ascot free bet bonus from LiveScore Bet. It’s not the largest around, but the terms and conditions are more than fair, plus you can be sure that LiveScore Bet is a completely safe place to play.

To get your hands on the LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot bonus, simply head to the site using our link and then sign up. Once you’ve placed a qualifying £10 bonus, you’ll find £20 in free bets in your betting account.

