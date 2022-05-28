LiveScore Bet Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Real Madrid and Liverpool’s Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a superb offer from LiveScore Bet who are giving new customers £20 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offer?

In order to redeem your £20 free bet, simply follow the steps listed below – it takes but a matter of minutes!

Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then get £20 in Free bets.

Check out some more free bet offers from our best betting sites.

LiveScore Bet Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Luckily for our readers we have done all the hard work and listed the terms and conditions of the offer below:

No promo code needed.

Offer for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offer: What To Use Free Bets On

What a spectacle we have for this year’s Champions League final as two of Europe’s footballing royalty go head-to-head in Paris.

Real Madrid can extend their significant lead at the top of the all-time winners list with a 14th trophy here, while Liverpool will be aiming to win their seventh to move level with AC Milan in second.

Los Blancos have prevailed in three spectacular knockout clashes with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in which they mounted unlikely comebacks in each tie.

They have shown their rock-solid winning mentality this campaign and will come into this fixture with the belief they can go all the way despite Liverpool being favoured in the markets.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in breathtaking form this season, winning two domestic cups already and narrowly missing out on the Premier League title by a point on the final day – the Reds will certainly take some stopping and we have an inkling they will clinch another European title.

LiveScore Bet Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Acca Bet

LiveScore’s existing customers can take advantage of their Free Acca Bet bonus.

By placing two accumulators with a stake of £10 or more throughout the week, you will receive a £10 acca bet in return.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs at 5/1 or more, and all legs must be settled in the same week.

LiveScore Bet Review: Should You Claim Real Madrid vs Liverpool Free Bet?

LiveScore have a fantastic platform, with constantly updated boosted markets and eye-catching odds. It is worthy to note that the bonus can be used across the sportsbook, so sign up today and explore the markets for yourself.