Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News livescore bet liverpool vs manchester united betting offers free bets

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers | £20 Football Free Bet

Updated

6 mins ago

on

Livescore Bet Cheltenham sign up offer

Claim the LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer

Tonight sees one of the biggest games of the season, as title-chasing Liverpool host a below-par Manchester United. It’s a game expected to attract lots of betting action, and if you’re going to have a wager, consider heading to LiveScore Bet, where you’ll find a £20 free bet bonus. Find out more below.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offer?

It’s really easy to claim the £20 free bet bonus from LiveScore Bet. To get your hands on the money, follow the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get £20 in Free Bets

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

It’s important to understand the terms and conditions of every bonus you accept. We’ve made this easy for you by summarising the main terms attached to this bonus below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore Bet betting offers

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit LiveScore Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting

Liverpool go into this match as favourites, knowing that a win will take them to the top of the Premier League. However, Manchester City would still hold the advantage, as they’d have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Manchester United aren’t fighting for the Premier League title, but this game is still exceptionally important. They’re aiming to clinch the fourth Champions League spot, and a loss to Liverpool will hand Tottenham and Arsenal the advantage in the race for Europe.

How are you going to bet on this game? Regardless of whether you’re opting for Liverpool or United, you should place your bets at LiveScore Bet, where you’ll be able to claim a £20 Liverpool vs Manchester United free bet bonus.

LiveScore Bet FA Cup Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Acca Bet

Head over to LiveScore Bet and place two qualifying accumulator bets, and you’ll receive a free £10 acca bet to use in the sportsbook.

In order to qualify, your initial accumulators must have four or more legs and have overall odds of 5/1 or greater.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs and all legs must be settled in the same week.

SQUADS

Over the course of a week, you’ll be given the chance to reveal five footballers, who will make up your squad.

When any of these players scores in one of a selection of fixtures, you’ll find that you win a cash prize.

Key T&Cs: If any of the Player/s scores a goal in 90 mins only during the match that is specified on their card, an amount of withdrawable cash will be credited to your account per goal.

LiveScore Bet betting offers

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit LiveScore Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

LiveScore Bet review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Manchester United Offer?

Yes, you should definitely be claiming this bonus. After all, if you’re going to be betting on the game anyway, why would you not take the chance to grab a £20 free bet bonus at the same time?

To get your hands on the bonus from LiveScore Bet, just head to the site using a link on this page. You can then sign up and deposit, before making a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £20 in free bets being placed into your account, ready to spend in the sportsbook.

More Liverpool vs Manchester United Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens