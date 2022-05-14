LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £20 FA Cup Final Free Bet

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet FA Cup Final Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be easier to redeem your £20 free bet – follow the steps listed below to see how:

Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then get £20 in Free bets.

Check out some more free bet offers from our best betting sites.

LiveScore Bet FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Be sure to take a quick glance at the terms and conditions below before heading over to LiveScore Bet.

No promo code needed.

Offer for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore FA Cup Final Betting

There are few cup competitions with more prestige than the FA Cup, and both of these sides will be desperate to claim this historic piece of silverware on Saturday.

It has been 16 years since Liverpool last won the FA Cup, and Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware of what it means to the fans to bring it back to Anfield once again. Having already won the League Cup earlier in the season, the German can clinch another domestic trophy with the Champions League and the Premier League still yet to conclude.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has already experienced an FA Cup final in his short time in England, losing out to Leicester last season in a memorable tie. He will be out to prove his doubters wrong after a less than favourable run of form of late.

We can not wait for this one, and in what should be a game with drama in abundance, it is worth signing up to redeem LiveScore’s fantastic welcome offer.

LiveScore Bet Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Acca Bet

LiveScore’s existing customers can make use of their Free Acca Bet offer.

Simply place two accumulators with a stake of £10 or more during the week, and you will receive a £10 acca bet in return.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs at 5/1 or more, and all legs must be settled in the same week.

LiveScore Bet Review: Should You Claim the £20 Free Bet Offer?

LiveScore have a fantastic platform that is very user-friendly, and their welcome offer afford new customers lots of opportunity to explore their offerings.

It is worthy to note that the bonus can be used across the sportsbook, so sign up today and explore the markets for yourself.