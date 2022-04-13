Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News livescore bet liverpool benfica betting offers 20 champions league free bet

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Free Bet

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Livescore Bet Cheltenham sign up offer

Claim the Livescore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offer

Liverpool welcome Benfica to Anfield this evening for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The Reds hold a commanding 3-1 lead and fans will expect them to advance easily tonight. If you’re looking to place a bet, do it at LiveScore Bet, where you could earn £20 in free bets to use in the sportsbook.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offer?

Looking to claim the Liverpool vs Benfica free bet bonus from LiveScore Bet? If so, just follow the simple instructions listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You’ll then get £20 in Free Bets

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Don’t worry about spending time reading through this bonus’ terms and conditions, as we’ve done the hard work for you and summarised the most important points below.

  • No promo code needed
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore Bet betting offers

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit LiveScore Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting

Liverpool go into this game fully in control of the tie, thanks to their 3-1 victory in Portugal. Benfica now need a truly herculean performance to reverse the deficit and fight their way into the semi-finals.

The bookies, quite understandably, have Liverpool as huge favourites to win the second leg, and we agree with them. The chances of Benfica upsetting the odds and winning are very slim, especially considering Liverpool have only lost once at Anfield this season. However, if you’re feeling adventurous, a bet on the draw could offer decent odds.

Whatever you choose to bet on, make sure you do it at LiveScore Bet, where a £10 bet could see you claiming £20 in free bets.

LiveScore Bet Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Acca Bet

Enjoy accumulators? If so, head to LiveScore Bet, as they’re giving away a free £10 acca bet when you place two real money accas worth £10 or more.

To qualify for this promotion, your accas simply have to have 4+ selections and have odds of 5/1 or greater.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs and all legs must be settled in the same week.

SQUADS

This free game sees you visiting the sportsbook and revealing a new player each day, to make a squad of five.

You’ll then find that these players earn you cash whenever they score in specific games – how much you win depends on the value you hit when spinning a wheel.

Key T&Cs: If any of the Player/s scores a goal in 90 mins only during the match that is specified on their card, an amount of withdrawable cash will be credited to your account per goal.

LiveScore Bet review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Benfica Offer?

There are larger Liverpool vs Benfica bonuses around, but you should still be claiming this one from LiveScore Bet. Not only does the bonus have fair terms and conditions, but it’s also offered by a sportsbook you can trust, ensuring you stay safe and secure when betting.

To claim the £20 bonus from LiveScore Bet, just visit the sportsbook using a link on this page. You can then sign up and deposit, before making a qualifying bet. After this bet settles, you’ll receive your £20 in free bets, which you can use throughout the site.

LiveScore Bet betting offers

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Visit LiveScore Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

More Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens