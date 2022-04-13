LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Free Bet

Claim the Livescore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offer
Liverpool welcome Benfica to Anfield this evening for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The Reds hold a commanding 3-1 lead and fans will expect them to advance easily tonight. If you’re looking to place a bet, do it at LiveScore Bet, where you could earn £20 in free bets to use in the sportsbook.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offer?
Looking to claim the Liverpool vs Benfica free bet bonus from LiveScore Bet? If so, just follow the simple instructions listed below.
- Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
- You’ll then get £20 in Free Bets
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
Don’t worry about spending time reading through this bonus’ terms and conditions, as we’ve done the hard work for you and summarised the most important points below.
- No promo code needed
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet betting offers
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet Liverpool vs Benfica Betting
Liverpool go into this game fully in control of the tie, thanks to their 3-1 victory in Portugal. Benfica now need a truly herculean performance to reverse the deficit and fight their way into the semi-finals.
The bookies, quite understandably, have Liverpool as huge favourites to win the second leg, and we agree with them. The chances of Benfica upsetting the odds and winning are very slim, especially considering Liverpool have only lost once at Anfield this season. However, if you’re feeling adventurous, a bet on the draw could offer decent odds.
Whatever you choose to bet on, make sure you do it at LiveScore Bet, where a £10 bet could see you claiming £20 in free bets.
LiveScore Bet Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Free Acca Bet
Enjoy accumulators? If so, head to LiveScore Bet, as they’re giving away a free £10 acca bet when you place two real money accas worth £10 or more.
To qualify for this promotion, your accas simply have to have 4+ selections and have odds of 5/1 or greater.
Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs and all legs must be settled in the same week.
SQUADS
This free game sees you visiting the sportsbook and revealing a new player each day, to make a squad of five.
You’ll then find that these players earn you cash whenever they score in specific games – how much you win depends on the value you hit when spinning a wheel.
Key T&Cs: If any of the Player/s scores a goal in 90 mins only during the match that is specified on their card, an amount of withdrawable cash will be credited to your account per goal.
LiveScore Bet review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Benfica Offer?
There are larger Liverpool vs Benfica bonuses around, but you should still be claiming this one from LiveScore Bet. Not only does the bonus have fair terms and conditions, but it’s also offered by a sportsbook you can trust, ensuring you stay safe and secure when betting.
To claim the £20 bonus from LiveScore Bet, just visit the sportsbook using a link on this page. You can then sign up and deposit, before making a qualifying bet. After this bet settles, you’ll receive your £20 in free bets, which you can use throughout the site.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet betting offers
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
More Liverpool vs Benfica Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets