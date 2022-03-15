Countries
LiveScore Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer | £40 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Sign up for the LiveScore Bet Cheltenham Offer

Cheltenham Festival 2022 is set to begin on Tuesday, March 15th, meaning bookmakers up and down the UK will be offering up a plethora of bonuses and promotions to lure hopeful bettors to market. Check out what Livescore Bet have in store for the festival below.

How to Claim the Livescore Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Livescore Bet Cheltenham betting offer is easy. Just follow the simple instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Livescore Bet
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £10 on any sport with odds of 1/2 or greater
  3. You will then receive a £40 Cheltenham Bet Credit to spend at the races

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £40 in Bet Credits

The LiveScore Bet Cheltenham 2022 betting offer provides bettors with £20 in free bet credits to wager on the horse racing during the festival.

We’ve explained the key workings of the bonus below.

  • Free £40 bet for new customers
  • Qualifying bet must be 1/2 or greater
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

If you’ve already registered and claimed the Livescore Bet betting offer detailed above, check out the best of the rest Cheltenham betting offers and free bets via the link.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Festival Betting

The global horse racing fanbase will turn its attention to the Cheltenham Festival from the 15th to the 18th of March next week to bet and hopefully win big on some of the greatest horses and jockeys from around the world as they compete in 28 of the sport’s most prestigious races.

By signing up at Livescore Bet, you can get yourself in on the action with £20 in free bets to spend on any one (or more) of the 28 featured races, including the world-famous Gold Cup event.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

If you’re already a registered bettor at Livescore Bet and ineligible for the £40 free bet, don’t sweat – there are several other reasons to enjoy the week’s festivities at the sportsbook.

Livescore Bet Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed

Livescore Bet promises to pay out at the best odds for every horse racing at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and in every race, too.

Odds tend to fluctuate before the races begin, which is where Livescore Bet’s best odds guaranteed promo comes in very handy. If you take an early price and the odds drift, the betting site promises to pay out at the starting odds.

Key T&Cs: Best odds guaranteed is available on win and each-way bets placed on UK and Irish races from 10:00 on the day of each meeting. International racing and ante-post bets are ineligible for this promotion. 

Livescore Bet Cheltenham – Live stream the action

Another great reason to register an account at Livescore bet in time for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival is that the site also boasts live streaming capabilities for horse racing, broadcasting 100s of races from around the globe right throughout the year.

Key t&Cs: Must have a registered & funded account to watch live streaming of horse racing events

Livescore Bet review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Livescore Bet is rapidly becoming one of the UK’s best-loved and most-trusted bookmakers for horse racing, and the £20 free bet available on Cheltenham 2022 is yet another reason to give the sportsbook a chance.

On top of that, besides getting a £20 free bet to spend on the race of your choosing, you’ll also be able to follow the action LIVE via the site’s live streaming service, too.

Consequently, our team feels that registering an account with Livescore Bet in time for the races has to be considered a great idea – we will most certainly be joining in.

