LiveScore Bet Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Free Bet

Manchester City head to Spain this evening to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Guardiola’s men are 1-0 up from the first leg, but know they’ll face a stern test against Simeone’s team. Many will be betting on the game, and if you want to have a wager, do it at LiveScore Bet and claim £20 in free bets.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Offer?

If you want to claim the LiveScore Bet bonus, all you need to do is follow the simple step-by-step instructions listed below.

Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher You’ll then get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

We know it can be exceptionally boring reading through a bonus’ terms and conditions, which is why we’ve done it for you. Take a look at the main terms below.

No promo code needed

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore Bet betting offers Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets Visit LiveScore Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.

LiveScore Bet Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Betting

Manchester City took the initiative in the first leg, with a goal from Kevin de Bruyne giving them a 1-0 victory at the Etihad. However, Atletico certainly aren’t out of the game, and know that just a slim victory in Madrid could see them through to the semi-finals.

The bookies have Manchester City as strong favourites to win the second leg, but we don’t entirely agree. This shouldn’t be a straightforward match for Guardiola’s team, and a draw would be a great result for City. If you’re looking for a bet with great odds, a punt on Atletico to win looks attractive.

Whatever you decide to bet on, you should do it at LiveScore Bet. Place a £10 qualifying bet there and you’ll find yourself receiving £20 in free bets, which you can use throughout the sportsbook, including on Champions League matches.

LiveScore Bet Champions League Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Acca Bet

If you’re a fan of accumulators, you should love this bonus. Quite simply, place two accas worth £10 or more in a week, and you’ll receive a free £10 acca.

To qualify for the promotion, your initial accumulator bets must have four or more legs, plus must have odds of 5/1 or better.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs and all legs must be settled in the same week.

SQUADS

Throughout the week, you’ll be able to reveal players – there are five chances to do so during the week. You’ll also see several fixtures listed.

If your player scores in one of the listed fixtures, you’ll win a real cash prize – the amount you win is determined by you spinning a wheel.

Key T&Cs: If any of the Player/s scores a goal in 90 mins only during the match that is specified on their card, an amount of withdrawable cash will be credited to your account per goal.

LiveScore Bet review: Should You Claim the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Offer?

You should definitely be claiming this fantastic bonus from LiveScore Bet. While it’s not the largest Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City bonus, it’s still large enough to be worth your time. After all, the free £20 could be the money that wins you thousands, if you’re lucky!

To claim this bonus, just head over to the sportsbook using one of the links on this page. You can then sign up, which only takes two minutes, and then deposit some money. Then, after placing a qualifying bet, you’ll receive your free bonus money.

LiveScore Bet betting offers Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets Visit LiveScore Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.

More Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Offers & Free Bets