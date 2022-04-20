LiveScore Bet Snooker World Championship Betting Offers | £20 Snooker Free Bet

The 2022 Snooker World Championship sees 32 of the best players descend on Sheffield’s famous Crucible for two weeks of enticing snooker. LiveScore Bet are offering customers £20 in free bets, so read on for more information to see how you can claim yours.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Snooker World Championship Betting Offer?

LiveScore have made it very simple for customers to redeem this offer – just take a look at the steps below to see how £20 worth of free bets can be yours.

Click here to sign up to LiveScore Bet. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £20 in Free Bets.

LiveScore Bet Snooker World Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Brushing up on the terms and conditions is always a tedious part of the fun, so luckily for our readers, we have condensed it down into the list below.

No promo code needed.

Offer for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

LiveScore Bet Snooker World Championship Betting

128 players started in the qualifying process, which has now been whittled down to 16 who join the 16 already seeded players in the first round.

It seems as if a select few have had a monopoly over major tournaments in previous years, although young Zhao Xintong from China announced his arrival as a major player having won the UK Championship back in 2021.

Last year’s winner Mark Selby will be hoping to make it two in a row, although his best finish this year was the semi-final at the 2021 World Grand Prix last December, where he was beaten by LiveScore’s favourite Neil Robertson. The Australian is heavily favoured after a very successful season, and he will be looking to make it two majors out of three having clinched the Masters in January.

The enigmatic world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan always presents a real threat, and can make it a historic seventh world title should he prevail victorious.

LiveScore Bet Snooker Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Acca Bet

LiveScore haven’t forgotten about their existing customers, who can make use of LiveScore’s Free Acca Bet offer.

By placing two accumulators with a stake of £10 or more during the week, and you will in return receive a £10 acca bet.

Key T&Cs: Qualifying bets must have 4+ legs at 5/1 or more, and all legs must be settled in the same week.

LiveScore Bet Review: Should You Claim the £20 Free Bet Offer?

This tournament brings with it huge promise for an emphatic climax, in which the top seeded players will almost certainly be in the frame to be crowned champion. Very little separates the top six, and this presents a lot of value for those lingering on the edge who still have the pedigree to all the way.

With that in mind, make sure you sing up to LiveScore Bet to see how you can expend your £20 free bet – it is worth noting this can be used across LiveScore’s sportsbook.