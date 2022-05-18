Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Title challengers Liverpool host Wolves on Sunday, needing a win and Manchester City to fail to win to see the Premier League title back in Merseyside. Ready for kick-off, we are offering some of our own predictions, tips and latest odds.
Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tips & Predictions
- Conor Coady to score anytime @ 11/1 on 888Sport
- Liverpool to win and BTTS YES @ 37/20 on 888Sport
Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tips
Coady is back in his hometown this weekend as he faces his boyhood club, Liverpool.
The defender has had a knack of scoring crucial goals for Wolves, especially from set-pieces. The defender will be looking to be a threat against Liverpool on Saturday, even if it means putting his boyhood club’s title hopes at risk.
We are backing Coady to score anytime and at 11/1, it is great odds.
Liverpool vs Wolves Prediction
Liverpool need to win on Sunday, and it is hard to look past them picking up three points at Anfield.
Jürgen Klopp has turned Anfield to a fortress again during his years at the club, teams rarely manage to pick up points there. Wolves will have to overcome the mammoth task if they harbour any hopes of winning.
Despite our expectations that Liverpool will win Sunday, we expect Wolves to score in the game.
Liverpool vs Wolves Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Liverpool
|3/17
|Draw
|59/10
|Wolves
|55/4
