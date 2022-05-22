Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips: Back Our Whopping 79/1 bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Liverpool need to win on Sunday’s to keep their chance slim chance of winning the league alive. They face Wolves on the final day of the season, and are just one point off league leaders Manchester City. With this important game on Sunday, we have a massive bet builder with odds of 79/1 for just THREE legs on Virgin Bet.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips

Luis Diaz to score Anytime

Conor Coady to score Anytime

Liverpool to score Over 2.5

Liverpool vs Wolves combines odds @ 79/1 With Virgin Bet

Diaz has been in fantastic form since joining Liverpool in January, with some pundits stating he has been the best signing of the season.

Klopp knows he can trust the Columbian to take the goalscoring pressure off the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, in the future and for this big game on Sunday.

We are predicting that Diaz will pull through on Sunday and score for Liverpool.

Wolves captain Coady is a constant threat in the box from free-kicks and corners, something that will be a test for Liverpool to handle.

Coady is also a Liverpool fan, and fate makes it appear that the defender will score at Anfield.

Liverpool at Anfield for anytime are a constant force for any side, and Wolves will need to at the top of their game to handle it.

Even if Salah is still injured on Sunday, the likes of Diaz, Mane and Diogo Jota is enough to strike fear into any defence.

Liverpool vs Wolves Bet Builder – 79/1 @ Virgin Bet

