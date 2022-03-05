Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News liverpool vs west ham top five betting offers and free bets for premier league match

Liverpool vs West Ham top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Updated

2 days ago

on

liverpool vs west ham betting offers

Liverpool face West Ham in a pivotal Premier League clash this Saturday, and our football betting expert is on hand with the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Best Liverpool vs West Ham free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for a Liverpool vs West Ham free bet, take a look at the top five betting offers for the EPL game below and wager on the action for free.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Liverpool vs West Ham odds: Liverpool overwhelming favourites to record yet another home win

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Liverpool 1/3 Bet365 logo
Draw 9/2 Bet365 logo
West Ham 7/1 Bet365 logo

How to claim a Liverpool vs West Ham free bet

Claiming the Liverpool vs West Ham free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the steps below and bet on the Premier League clash for free.

  1. Click this link to go to bet365
  2. Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.
  3. Deposit £10 into your account
  4. Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market
  5. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Liverpool vs West Ham free bets

Claiming and spending your free bets at bet365 is straightforward. The only thing that you need to do is register an account, make a deposit into your account, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports outcome.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the EPL game between Liverpool and West Ham, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, UFC 272, and countless other markets from around the world of sport. 

Liverpool vs West Ham betting tips and prediction

Liverpool have been on a real charge in recent months, gaining ground in the table on Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is now just six points behind the Citizens but also boast a game in hand. And, with City in action in the Manchester derby on Sunday, Liverpool’s players will know that three points from the West Ham game will put Guardiola’s team under increased pressure against Man U.

To warm-up for the match, Liverpool first defeated Chelsea in the Carabou Cup final at the weekend. The match ended goalless after 120 minutes. But Liverpool’s players held their nerve during the penalty shootout, winning 11-10 on the day.

Next up, the Reds entertained Norwich at Anfield in an FA Cup fifth-round clash. Klopp opted to rest practically his entire first XI for the game, but two goals from Takumi Minamino ensured Liverpool won 2-1 and progressed on to the quarter-finals.

This latest win makes it 11 straight victories for Liverpool in all competitions. Klopp’s side is also unbeaten at Anfield all season; in the midst of a six-game winning-run on their home patch, and currently unbeaten at Anfield against West Ham in six straight games.

West Ham have plenty to play for at Anfield tomorrow, too: David Moyes’ side is currently fifth in the EPL table and looking to make it six games unbeaten as they bid to chase down Manchester United in fourth and hold off Arsenal in sixth.

However, preparations for a visit to Anfield did not go as well as Hammers fans would have liked: on Wednesday, their side crashed out of the FA Cup, losing 1-3 at St. Mary’s to Southampton.

West Ham did win the reverse fixture against Liverpool 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium earlier this season. But, we feel this result will only serve to fire Klopp’s side up for the rematch, and, as we all know, you should never poke a bear!

From a betting perspective, we’re definitely taking Liverpool to win this game. But the 1/3 odds aren’t exactly what we’re after. So, we’ll be backing a Liverpool win with Mohamed Salah (27 goals in 32 games in all comps) to score at any time.

You can cast this bet by using the superb bet builder tool at bet365, and you’ll receive odds of 8/13 meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £16.14.

Liverpool vs West Ham United betting tips: Liverpool to win with Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 8/13 with bet365 

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens