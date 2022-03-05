Liverpool vs West Ham top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Liverpool face West Ham in a pivotal Premier League clash this Saturday, and our football betting expert is on hand with the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Liverpool vs West Ham betting tips and prediction

Liverpool have been on a real charge in recent months, gaining ground in the table on Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is now just six points behind the Citizens but also boast a game in hand. And, with City in action in the Manchester derby on Sunday, Liverpool’s players will know that three points from the West Ham game will put Guardiola’s team under increased pressure against Man U.

To warm-up for the match, Liverpool first defeated Chelsea in the Carabou Cup final at the weekend. The match ended goalless after 120 minutes. But Liverpool’s players held their nerve during the penalty shootout, winning 11-10 on the day.

Next up, the Reds entertained Norwich at Anfield in an FA Cup fifth-round clash. Klopp opted to rest practically his entire first XI for the game, but two goals from Takumi Minamino ensured Liverpool won 2-1 and progressed on to the quarter-finals.

This latest win makes it 11 straight victories for Liverpool in all competitions. Klopp’s side is also unbeaten at Anfield all season; in the midst of a six-game winning-run on their home patch, and currently unbeaten at Anfield against West Ham in six straight games.

West Ham have plenty to play for at Anfield tomorrow, too: David Moyes’ side is currently fifth in the EPL table and looking to make it six games unbeaten as they bid to chase down Manchester United in fourth and hold off Arsenal in sixth.

However, preparations for a visit to Anfield did not go as well as Hammers fans would have liked: on Wednesday, their side crashed out of the FA Cup, losing 1-3 at St. Mary’s to Southampton.

West Ham did win the reverse fixture against Liverpool 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium earlier this season. But, we feel this result will only serve to fire Klopp’s side up for the rematch, and, as we all know, you should never poke a bear!

From a betting perspective, we’re definitely taking Liverpool to win this game. But the 1/3 odds aren’t exactly what we’re after. So, we’ll be backing a Liverpool win with Mohamed Salah (27 goals in 32 games in all comps) to score at any time.

You can cast this bet by using the superb bet builder tool at bet365, and you’ll receive odds of 8/13 meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £16.14.

Liverpool vs West Ham United betting tips: Liverpool to win with Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 8/13 with bet365