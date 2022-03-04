Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Liverpool welcome West Ham United to Anfield for a match that’s likely to have huge implications on both the races for the Premier League title and the top-four, and here is how you can watch the game in its entirety online.

Liverpool vs West Ham preview

Liverpool’s preparations for the visit of West Ham this weekend couldn’t have gone much better.

After an entertaining 0-0 draw, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds defeated Chelsea, 11-10, on penalties last Sunday to claim their first silverware of the season, the Carabou Cup. Liverpool then followed up that result with a great win against Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

Against Norwich, Klopp was able to field a second-string starting XI but his side still won the game, 2-1, thanks to two first-half goals from Takumi Minamino, showcasing their squad depth and resting key players for the visit of West Ham.

It’s a match that Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have earmarked, too. Liverpool are currently six points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table but with a game in hand. Guardiola’s side is due to play in the Manchester Derby on Sunday (a potential banana skin), and Klopp will no doubt want to put the pressure on his rival by picking up a big three points at Anfield a day prior.

Few would back against the Reds from doing exactly that either: Liverpool are unbeaten at home all season, have won six home games in a row, and haven’t lost to West Ham in the last six meetings between the sides at Anfield, winning four and drawing two.

West Ham lined up with a full-strength XI, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl shuffled the pack considerably for the FA Cup fifth-round meeting at St Mary’s, and the mood around the Saints crowd was certainly not one of optimism.

West Ham, meanwhile, were in cup action of their own on Wednesday night when David Moyes’ side travelled to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton.

Things didn’t go according to plan for the Hammers, though: goals from Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, and Armando Broja earned the Saints a memorable, 3-1 victory as West Ham crashed out in the fifth round.

West Ham do have a razzle-dazzle tie against Europa League specialists Sevilla coming up later this month. But, for the minute, Moyes’ men will need to turn their attention back to the EPL and their quest for a top-four finish.

West Ham are currently in fifth spot on 45 points, two points behind Manchester United in fourth place, and level on points with Arsenal in sixth, though Arteta’s men do hold three games in hand. As such, it’s imperative that West Ham pick up a vital three points at Anfield to keep themselves in the race.

Despite the fact that Liverpool have been steamrollering practically every team they have faced for months now, Hammers fans will have plenty of hope for a result. Their team has lost just once in its last five EPL encounters and did defeat Liverpool, 3-2, in the league earlier this season at the Olympic Stadium.

All in all, Liverpool vs West Ham should be a fantastic match and, perhaps, slightly closer on the scoreboard than some might expect.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp will yet again be without striker Roberto Firmino. The Brazillian misses out with a muscle injury. Thiago Alcantara, however, is recovering faster than expected from the hamstring injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s Carabou Cup final win and might be set for a spot on the bench.

Curtis Jones is the only other fresh injury concern for Liverpool. The youngster is struggling with a thigh injury. However, after resting most of his first-team regulars in last night’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Norwich City, expect to see Liverpool line up fresh and at close to full strength for the visit of the Hammers on Saturday.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

West Ham team news

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek had to receive stitches after receiving an elbow from Ibrahima Diallo in Wednesday night’s FA Cup defeat to Southampton. Soucek is famously combative, however, and is unlikely to sit out such an important game as against Liverpool.

Not such good news concerning the likes of Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Vladimir Coufal, and Ryan Fredericks for David Moyes, however: all four players are injured and the West Ham defense will have to reshuffle to accommodate the absentees.

Andriy Yarmolenko, meanwhile, has been given compassionate leave from the matchday squad. The Ukrainian winger has taken time away from football as he comes to terms with Russia’s disturbing and universally condemned invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

West Ham predicted lineup

Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

