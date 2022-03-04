Liverpool vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 193/1 for evening kick off

Liverpool will look to continue their outstanding form on Saturday against a West Ham side who are starting to feel the effect of campaigning on multiple fronts this season.

David Moyes’ side will be looking to bounce back after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Southampton in midweek, while Liverpool are still undefeated in 2022.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs West Ham Bet Builder Free Bet

Bet builders are a way to massively increase the amount you win, depending on the amount of legs you add to your bet builder. The more legs, the higher the odds and the more potential winnings for you. Whether you back the amount of corners in a match or think you can predict which players will get a yellow card, there are dozens of choices.

Liverpool vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips

This bet builder would see a return of £3889.32 from £20 bet with Paddy Power at the time of writing.

If you sign up with Paddy Power, you can back this bet builder with £20 and if it loses, you get the money back in cash.

Liverpool’s pace and domination of possession will prove exhausting for West Ham team who are already being stretched to their absolute limit. Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma have been propping up their defence in recent weeks but the former is starting look fatigued. Dawson has completed 90 minutes 30 times already this season and looks overdue and good value for a booking at 10/3.

Trent-Alexander Arnold is more renowned for providing assists than scoring although he has netted twice in the Premier League this season. With Aaron Cresswell struggling to find form in recent weeks, I fancy Trent to ghost in at the back post and smash home an Andy Robertson cross at 5/1.

Jarred Bowen has arguably been keeping West Ham’s season alive with his dynamic displays since the turn of the year. He will proper if Michael Antonio can keep Virgil van Dijk occupied and I fancy him to have a shot on target at 4/6. Finally I’ve gone for Liverpool to win by two clear goals at 11/4. A bit of a hit and hope but I think 3-1 or 2-0 to the home side sounds like a decent shout.

Liverpool vs West Ham bet builder tip: @ 183/1 with Paddy Power