Liverpool vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 193/1 shot for evening kick off

Liverpool will look to continue their outstanding form on Saturday against a West Ham side who are starting to feel the effect of campaigning on multiple fronts this season.

David Moyes’ side will be looking to bounce back after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Southampton in midweek, while Liverpool are still undefeated in 2022.

Liverpool vs West Ham Bet Builder Tips

Dawson to be booked @ 10/3 with Paddy Power

Liverpool’s pace and domination of possession will prove exhausting for West Ham team who are already being stretched to their absolute limit. Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma have been propping up their defence in recent weeks but the former is starting look fatigued. Dawson has completed 90 minutes 30 times already this season and looks overdue and good value for a booking at 10/3.

Alexander-Arnold to score anytime @ 5/1 with Paddy Power

Trent-Alexander Arnold is more renowned for providing assists than scoring although he has netted twice in the Premier League this season. With Aaron Cresswell struggling to find form in recent weeks, I fancy Trent to ghost in at the back post and smash home an Andy Robertson cross at 5/1.

Bowen 1+ shots on target @ 4/6 with Paddy Power

Jarred Bowen has arguably been keeping West Ham’s season alive with his dynamic displays since the turn of the year. He will proper if Michael Antonio can keep Virgil van Dijk occupied and I fancy him to have a shot on target at 4/6.

Liverpool to win by 2+ goals @ 11/4 with Paddy Power

Finally I’ve gone for Liverpool to win by two clear goals at 11/4. A bit of a hit and hope but I think 3-1 or 2-0 to the home side sounds like a decent shout against a fatigued-looking Hammers side.

