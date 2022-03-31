Liverpool vs Watford Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 1/8 Shot

Liverpool have a chance to move to the top of the league standings when they take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool have already cut down Manchester City’s lead to a single point. Following a 2-0 win over Arsenal before the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s men are sitting pretty in second place. It is clear that both teams aren’t likely to drop crucial points in their remaining fixtures.

Liverpool v Watford Bet Builder Free Bet

The first part of our Bet Builder is also the riskiest. We know that Liverpool are on fire at the moment. They normally don’t struggle against most sides. But Watford are fighting for survival so they might be looking to nick this one. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a Merseyside win, but instead a draw, which has odds of 7/2.

Salah to score first @ 13/5 with William Hill

After the disappointment with Egypt, Mo Salah would be eager to move on and what better way than to score a goal? The Egyptian forward is still in great form and would be in a mood to punish the Wasps. An individual bet on Salah to score can get you odds of 13/5 at William Hill.

Liverpool to win 2-0 @ 7/1 with William Hill

Finally, we’re going to go with Liverpool registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Watford who have always struggled on their travels. You’ll get individual odds of 7/11 at William Hill for the Reds to win 2-0, which we think is a decent price.

Liverpool v Watford Bet Builder Tip @ 1/8 with William Hill

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 1/8. It’s certainly not the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to win the league title.