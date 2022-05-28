Liverpool vs Real Madrid Yellow Card Tips For The Champions League Final

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet yet again in the UEFA Champions League final tonight. It will be a feisty game between the two European giants, and with that in mind we’ve picked two players we think will get booked this evening.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Yellow Card Betting Tips
The Liverpool defensive midfielder plays a vital role in stopping counterattacks and preventing opposition attacks.
This often leads to the Brazilian picking up cards in games due to the number of fouls he has to commit. In the Premier League he has seven yellow cards this season. Despite picking up no cards in the Champions League this season, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos coming at Fabinho during the game, he may pick up a yellow card.
Another Brazilian who isn’t shy of yellow card, is Militao.
The centre back will be in for a long game with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah attacking him throughout the game.
The Real Madrid has picked up four yellow cards this season in the Champions League, we expect to see him get another one tonight.
