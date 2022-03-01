Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingapore
Home News liverpool vs norwich city live stream how to watch fa cup for free 2nd march

Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

Updated

19 seconds ago

on

1005243720

NORWICH CITY head to Liverpool on Wednesday evening to play in the FA Cup fifth round. Check out the page below to find out how to stream Liverpool vs Norwich City online.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream for free

  1. Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and follow the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Liverpool vs Norwich City preview

Liverpool and Norwich City go into this match after very different seasons so far. Liverpool are fresh from winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday, and are also still in the hunt for the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Norwich, on the other hand, will be focusing most of their attention on avoiding relegation.

The Carabao Cup final last week is likely to have left several Liverpool players drained, so Jurgen Klopp could make a few changes. However, regardless of the side they field, they’re going to be strong favourites to advance to the next round.

Liverpool got to this stage of the competition with a win over Cardiff City. Since then, they’ve beaten Inter 2-0 in the Champions League, won the Carabao Cup and won all four of their Premier League matches – including a game against Norwich.

Norwich, on the other hand, have been engaged in a dogfight at the bottom of the table, and they currently sit rooted in 20th place, five points away from safety. They beat Wolves in the last round of the FA Cup, but since then they’ve lost three out of four Premier league matches, with the other being a draw.

Most people believe that this will be a simple victory for Liverpool, but what do you think? If you’re looking for some betting inspiration, check out our Liverpool vs Norwich City prediction.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Norwich City team news

Liverpool team news

There’s some good news for Liverpool fans, as Diogo Jota was fit enough to come on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup final, and is now in contention to start against Norwich. However, fellow attacker Roberto Firmino isn’t yet ready to return from a muscle issue.

Thiago Alcantara could also be out of the match with injury, after coming off in the Carabao Cup final with a knock.

After 120 minutes and penalties in last weekend’s final, Jurgen Klopp could shuffle his team considerably. This could see players like Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas coming into the starting XI.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Milner, Jones; Jota, Origi, Minamino

Norwich City team news

Norwich City also have a few players out injured, with Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Ozan Kabak all continuing their period on the sidelines.

Grant Hanley is also out of the match against Liverpool due to suspension. He picked up yellow cards in Norwich’s third and fourth round matches, and is likely to be replaced by Christophe Zimmermann.

Norwich could start with a similar team to the one that lost 2-0 to Southampton, although there are concerns over Brandon Williams and Max Aarons, who both need to have knocks assessed before the game. Pierre Lees-Melou could come into the side.

Norwich City predicted lineup

Gunn; Aarons, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann, Lees-Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Liverpool vs Norwich City free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens