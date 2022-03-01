Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

NORWICH CITY head to Liverpool on Wednesday evening to play in the FA Cup fifth round. Check out the page below to find out how to stream Liverpool vs Norwich City online.

Liverpool vs Norwich City preview

Liverpool and Norwich City go into this match after very different seasons so far. Liverpool are fresh from winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday, and are also still in the hunt for the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Norwich, on the other hand, will be focusing most of their attention on avoiding relegation.

The Carabao Cup final last week is likely to have left several Liverpool players drained, so Jurgen Klopp could make a few changes. However, regardless of the side they field, they’re going to be strong favourites to advance to the next round.

Liverpool got to this stage of the competition with a win over Cardiff City. Since then, they’ve beaten Inter 2-0 in the Champions League, won the Carabao Cup and won all four of their Premier League matches – including a game against Norwich.

Norwich, on the other hand, have been engaged in a dogfight at the bottom of the table, and they currently sit rooted in 20th place, five points away from safety. They beat Wolves in the last round of the FA Cup, but since then they’ve lost three out of four Premier league matches, with the other being a draw.

Most people believe that this will be a simple victory for Liverpool, but what do you think? If you’re looking for some betting inspiration, check out our Liverpool vs Norwich City prediction.

Liverpool vs Norwich City team news

Liverpool team news

There’s some good news for Liverpool fans, as Diogo Jota was fit enough to come on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup final, and is now in contention to start against Norwich. However, fellow attacker Roberto Firmino isn’t yet ready to return from a muscle issue.

Thiago Alcantara could also be out of the match with injury, after coming off in the Carabao Cup final with a knock.

After 120 minutes and penalties in last weekend’s final, Jurgen Klopp could shuffle his team considerably. This could see players like Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas coming into the starting XI.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Milner, Jones; Jota, Origi, Minamino

Norwich City team news

Norwich City also have a few players out injured, with Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Ozan Kabak all continuing their period on the sidelines.

Grant Hanley is also out of the match against Liverpool due to suspension. He picked up yellow cards in Norwich’s third and fourth round matches, and is likely to be replaced by Christophe Zimmermann.

Norwich could start with a similar team to the one that lost 2-0 to Southampton, although there are concerns over Brandon Williams and Max Aarons, who both need to have knocks assessed before the game. Pierre Lees-Melou could come into the side.

Norwich City predicted lineup

Gunn; Aarons, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann, Lees-Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Liverpool vs Norwich City free bets