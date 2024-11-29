Division leaders Liverpool will lock horns with reigning English champions Manchester City on Matchday 13 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key information about one of the most highly anticipated games on the English calendar.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Date, Time, Venue, and Where to Watch in US

Liverpool will welcome Manchester City to the iconic Anfield Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 13 clash. The game will kick off at 4 PM GMT / 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on Sunday, December 1.

Fans in the United States can tune in to USA Network and Telemundo to catch the game live on TV. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can log in to NBC.com to stream the game live.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Preview

Form

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in Europe this season. Under Arne Slot, they have been thoroughly dominant in the Premier League, amassing 31 points from 12 matches (10 W, 1 D, 1 L). The Reds have been even more convincing in the UEFA Champions League, emerging as the only team with a 100% record after five Matchdays.

In their most recent outing, Liverpool claimed a commanding 2-0 victory over UEFA Champions League opponents Real Madrid. Meanwhile, in their last Premier League match, Slot’s men came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 at St Mary’s Stadium.

Defending champions Manchester City, on the other hand, have looked rudderless in the last few games. After a strong start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Pep Guardiola’s men have lost their way, lacking the composure and conviction to grind out results.

Manchester City, who are sitting in second place in the Premier League rankings with 23 points, have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, drawing the other. In their last Premier League game on November 23, they fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Then, in midweek, Man City shockingly blew a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League.

Team News

Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Kostas Tsimikas (fitness), and Federico Chiesa (fitness) for the clash against City. Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (knee) are also doubtful.

City, meanwhile, will have to make do without Rodri (ACL), Oscar Bobb (leg), John Stones (ankle), and Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed). Jeremy Doku may also sit this one out with a thigh injury.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Manchester City have met 226 times in all competitions. The former has won 108 times, the latter 60, while 58 games have ended all square.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Prediction

Liverpool are on an unstoppable run at the moment and we do not think Manchester City have what it takes to stop them this Sunday.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City