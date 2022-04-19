Liverpool vs Man United Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Liverpool renew hostilities with their bitter rivals tonight in a league encounter that they need to win.

Liverpool v Man Utd Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Liverpool 2/5 Man Utd 6/1 Draw 4/1

Liverpool v Man Utd Predictions

The Reds are currently trailing Manchester City by a single point and in order to ensure that they are not out of the title race, they simply need to win against Manchester United. Following a 3-2 win over the reigning league champions in the FA Cup semifinal, Jurgen Klopp’s men continue dreaming of a historic quadruple.

However, consistency is the keyword here and the Merseysiders will be looking for more of that against a United side that is not playing the best football at the moment.

The Red Devils finally returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over bottom side Norwich City. Ralf Rangnick’s men were leading the encounter 2-0 and were pegged back twice.

This shows that United are the sort of team that will give you a lot of chances to score against them. While they have a chance of sealing a place in the top 4, United’s inability to keep the backline water tight is what is going to be their undoing.

We expect a straightforward win for the Premier League title chasers.

Liverpool v United prediction: Reds to win @ 2/5 with Bet UK

Liverpool v United Betting Tips

Newcastle v Leicester betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with Bet UK

How to Watch Liverpool v Man Utd Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports.

Alternatively, you can follow the Liverpool v United clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Liverpool v Man Utd with Bet UK

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

The game will take place on April 19, 72022.

What time does Newcastle v Leicester Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Liverpool v Man Utd Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Liverpool Team News

Joel Matip is set to return to the starting XI with Ibrahima Konate relegating to the bench. Jordan Henderson could replace Naby Keita while Roberto Firmino is also in line for a start.

Liverpool Predicted Line Up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

United Team News

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw who are out until May. Raphael Varane has a chance of making it in the squad but might not be risked ahead of a crucial meeting against Arsenal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka might return to the fold in order to have more defensive solidity.

United Predicted Line Up

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Best Liverpool v Man Utd Free Bets