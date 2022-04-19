Countries
Home News liverpool vs man united bet builder tips back our 5 4 shot

Liverpool vs Man United Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 5/4 Shot

Updated

22 mins ago

on

The Reds are currently trailing Manchester City by a single point and in order to ensure that they are not out of the title race, they simply need to win against Manchester United. Following a 3-2 win over the reigning league champions in the FA Cup semifinal, Jurgen Klopp’s men continue dreaming of a historic quadruple.

However, consistency is the keyword here and the Merseysiders will be looking for more of that against a United side that is not playing the best football at the moment.

The Red Devils finally returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over bottom side Norwich City. Ralf Rangnick’s men were leading the encounter 2-0 and were pegged back twice.

This shows that United are the sort of team that will give you a lot of chances to score against them. While they have a chance of sealing a place in the top 4, United’s inability to keep the backline water tight is what is going to be their undoing.

We expect a straightforward win for the Premier League title chasers.

If you’re thinking about a bet on the game between Liverpool and United, make sure you check out this page first, as we’ll be letting you know our Bet Builder prediction.

Liverpool v Man Utd Bet Builder Free Bet

If you agree with what we have to say and take a punt on our Bet Builder below, you’ll pick up odds of 1/8. Granted, they’re not the highest odds we’ve seen, but a successful £20 wager will still see you picking up a total prize of £183.

Anyone planning on placing this bet should head to William Hill. Just stake £20 and then sit back and see if your bet is a winner. If it isn’t, you’ll receive back £20 in real cash, giving you another chance to bet and win!

Liverpool v United Bet Builder Tips

Liverpool to win @ 1/4 with William Hill

The first part of our Bet Builder is a very safe one. While United are no pushovers, it is highly unlikely to see them return to Old Trafford with a win. The Reds are notoriously strong at home and we don’t see an upset happening. So, the first part of our Bet Builder is a Liverpool win, which has odds of 1/4.

Liverpool to score first @ 4/7 with William Hill

This part of our Bet Builder is a very safe call. Manchester United have a tendency of gifting goals. And we expect them to come bearing gifts once again. A bet on the Reds to score first can get you odds of 4/7 at William Hill.

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with William Hill

Finally, we’re going to go with a high scoring game. The visitors have a tendency to concede goals. And Liverpool are likely going to take the game to their rivals. We expect a high scoring encounter with odds of 8/15 at William Hill for over 2.5 goals, which we think is a decent price.

Liverpool v United Bet Builder Tip @ 5/4 with William Hill

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 5/4. It’s certainly one of the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on whether Liverpool will have enough energy to sort out their Mancunian rivals.

