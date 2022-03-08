Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

LIVERPOOL play host to Inter Milan this evening in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to finish the job they started in the first leg and qualify for the next round. See how you can stream Liverpool vs Inter live by reading below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Liverpool vs Inter Milan live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Liverpool vs Inter Milan preview

Liverpool play host to Inter Milan tonight in their Champions League knockout tie. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a big advantage after beating Inter 2-0 in the San Siro, and fans will be quietly confident of sealing qualification this evening. Whichever team manages to come through will become one of the first two teams to be confirmed in the quarter-finals, with the other being the winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool go into the match in great form. They recently added another trophy to their ever-growing collection, defeating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. They’ve also played three Premier League games since the first leg, winning them all, plus have progressed in the FA Cup by eliminating Norwich City. In fact, Liverpool have won each of their last 12 games, which has boosted their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp has one of the strongest squads in the world, and the front line, which could include any three of Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz and Mane, is strong enough to score against any opposition. However, whether Klopp decides to rest any key players remains to be seen.

Inter Milan come into the match after a resounding 5-0 victory over Salernitana, which saw a Lautaro Martinez hat-trick, as well as a double from Edin Dzeko. However, before this, they had failed to win in five matches, but they are still only two points adrift of AC Milan in first place and have a game in hand over their biggest rivals.

Inter Milan will have to score this evening if they’re to progress, and Martinez and Dzeko seem to have hit form at just the right time. However, it’s doubtful that they’ll be able to do enough to turn the tie around, especially if Liverpool’s fearsome attack clicks into gear and takes the game away from the Italian champions.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Check out the top Liverpool vs Inter Milan free bet bonuses.

Liverpool vs Inter team news

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have any players definitely ruled out of this tie, but there are three concerns. Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, the latter of whom scored in the first leg, are all facing a race to be fit to take part in the match. All three players have trained before the match, which is certainly encouraging for fans.

Should Matip not make the starting line-up, Ibrahima Konate is expected to retain his position. Klopp faces a selection headache if Firmino returns, as Jota has also recently recovered from injury. Both will be vying for a space, along with Salah, Mane and Diaz. With a 2-0 lead, Klopp might even choose to rest one of his star men.

Other than that, there are no injuries or suspensions for Klopp to worry about, which is bad news for Inter, who need all the help they can get if they’re to turn this tie around.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Inter team news

The only player missing from Inter’s side for the Liverpool match due to injury is Ivan Perisic, who has a muscular injury and missed the 5-0 thrashing of Salernitana. However, Simone Inzaghi has plenty of options to replace Perisic, including Matteo Darmian, Robin Gosens and Federico Dimarco.

Inter will also be without Nicolo Barella, a key cog in midfield, as he will be serving the second match of a two match European suspension, which he’s serving for a red card picked up against Real Madrid. Arturo Vidal or Roberto Gagliardini are expected to deputise for the Italian international

Aside from Barella, Inzaghi is expected to stick with the same squad that humbled Salernitana, as he hopes to replicate the scoreline and turn around the daunting 2-0 deficit from the first leg. This means that both Martinez and Dzeko should start, with Correa and Sanchez starting the game on the bench.

Red Bull Salzburg predicted lineup

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez

Take a look at our Liverpool vs Inter Milan Banker Bet.

Liverpool vs Inter free bets