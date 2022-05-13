Liverpool vs Chelsea | FA Cup Final Betting Trends, Stats and Best Bets

One of English football’s highlights of the year is almost upon us as Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns for the FA Cup trophy on Saturday afternoon.

This year’s fixture is a hotly anticipated one, and these two sides have already met in a domestic cup final this season having played out a dramatic penalty shoot in the Carabao Cup final, in which Liverpool prevailed 11-10 victors.

FA Cup Final Best Bets

FA Cup Final Preview

Liverpool and Chelsea meet for the 141st FA Cup final on Saturday in what is expected to be a high-octane rollercoaster of a fixture in the late spring sunshine.

Jurgen Klopp and his side have enjoyed a special season, and securing another piece of silverware would see them reach the halfway point on their quest for a quadruple.

While knocking Manchester City off their perch seems like a tall order, winning another trophy would provide a massive boost going into the remaining league fixtures, as well as the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have struggled to find the consistency that we saw at the start of the season, which sees them hanging on to their thought-to-be-safe third spot in the Premier League table.

The Blues have just one victory in their previous four fixtures, which a less than favourable run of form to be taking into a fixture of this magnitude. Despite this, an FA Cup final at Wembley presents an entirely different prospect, and Thomas Tuchel will be out to rectify his side’s defeat to Leicester in last year’s final.

Liverpool Stats

This weekend will see Liverpool back in an FA Cup final for the first time since the 2011-12 season, where they lost out to this year's opponents Chelsea.

Liverpool could win their first FA Cup in 16 years – that day they prevailed against West Ham after an incredible Steven Gerard-inspired comeback.

The Reds have won the FA Cup a total of seven times – one less than Tottenham and Chelsea and level with Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been imperious this season, losing just three times – the last of which coming all the way back in March against Inter Milan.

Chelsea Stats

Chelsea are fourth on the all-time FA Cup winners list with eight trophies.

The Blues have featured in three of the last five finals, losing on all three occasions – their last FA Cup win came against this year's opponents in the 2011-12 season.

Thomas Tuchel can secure his fourth trophy as Chelsea manager since taking over last season.

Chelsea will be out for revenge having lost the Carabao Cup final back in February, with goalkeeper Kepa blazing a penalty high over the bar to hand Liverpool the win.

FA Cup Final Betting Trends

With lots of value to be had in this game, it is worth looking at which markets are predicted to be heavily backed based on recent form, head-to-head records and competition history.

All three meetings between these two sides this season have resulted in a draw, and we are expecting a similar cagey affair given the implications of a cup final. A draw is valued at 5/2 on Fitzdares.

In three out of the last six meetings, both sides have found the net which can be back at 7/10 on Fitzdares.

Liverpool have won just two of their last 11 fixtures against Chelsea, and the Blues can be backed at a price of 13/5.

Chelsea have failed to win in their last three FA Cup finals, and this year’s opponents Liverpool are favourites at EVENS on Ftizdares.

FA Cup Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 1/1 Chelsea 13/5 Draw 5/2

