liverpool vs benfica live stream predictions odds and betting tips

Liverpool vs Benfica Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

8 mins ago

on

liverpool

Liverpool are in total control as they prepare to take on Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at Anfield. 

Liverpool v Benfica Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Liverpool 2/7 BetUK logo
Benfica 17/2 BetUK logo
Draw 5/1 BetUK logo

Liverpool v Benfica Predictions

Liverpool are in a position of dominance as they head into the second leg of the Champions League last eight clash against Benfica at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men registered a very comfortable 3-1 win over the Portuguese giants.

Many would back them to go through to the semifinals of the competition but Klopp would want his players to be ready for anything that comes their way.

They head into this game with a lot of confidence after outlining their title ambitions in the highly entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Liverpool normally don’t suffer Champions League elimination when they’re leading a tie.

Moreover, Benfica face a very tall order to say the least. Nelson Verissimo’s side did not play to their best abilities at home. Things are not going to be easy in front of the Kop. However, Darwin Nunez’s goal in the first leg does provide the visitors with some hope.

But would that be enough against the Reds who rarely lose in Merseyside?

Liverpool v Benfica prediction: Liverpool to win @ 15/4 with Bet UK

Liverpool v Benfica Betting Tips

Liverpool v Benfica betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with Bet UK

How to Watch Liverpool v Benfica Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Liverpool v Benfica clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  Follow all the action from Liverpool v Benfica with Bet UK

When is Liverpool v Benfica?

The game will take place on April 13, 2022.

What time does Liverpool v Benfica Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Liverpool v Benfica Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Liverpool Team News

The Reds have a fully fit squad to rely upon. The likes of Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliot and Takumi Minamino missed the game against City.

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are walking a tight rope and will miss the first leg of the semifinal if they get booked.

Liverpool Predicted Line Up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Benfica Team News

Los Aguilas will be without Rodrigo Pinho, Rafa Silva and Licas Verissimo with the latter out for the season. Jan Vertonghen is likely to come back to the starting XI and will pair up with Nicolas Otamendi in defense.

Benfica Predicted Line Up

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Goncalves, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez

