Liverpool will be hoping to pick up a comfortable win at home when they take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday night.

Match Info

Date: 13th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, Anfield.

Bet £10 on Liverpool vs Arsenal Get £40 In Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

The Gunners are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. They will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Meanwhile, Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but they bounced back with a comprehensive win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. The Reds will be hoping to pick up a morale-boosting home win here.

Both teams are capable of picking up a win here and it remains to be seen who comes out on top. A win in the first leg could prove to be vital and the Reds will not want to concede their home advantage here.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal @41/5 with 888sport.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on 888sport and back our prediction

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Liverpool are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Arsenal and they are 3/4 to win at home.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They are 10/3 to pick up an away win.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Liverpool vs Arsenal betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/7.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 5/7 with 888sport

Liverpool vs Arsenal Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool vs Arsenal from 888sport:

Match-winner:

Liverpool: 3/4 with 888sport

Draw: 3/1 with 888sport

Arsenal: 10/3 with 888sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 5/7 with 888sport

Under: 13/10 with 888sport

Liverpool vs Arsenal Free Bet

888sport are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the 888sport sign-up offer: