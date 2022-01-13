Liverpool will be hoping to pick up a comfortable win at home when they take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday night.
Match Info
Date: 13th January 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, Anfield.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal @41/5 with 888sport.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Liverpool vs Arsenal betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/7.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool vs Arsenal from 888sport:
Match-winner:
Liverpool: 3/4 with 888sport
Draw: 3/1 with 888sport
Arsenal: 10/3 with 888sport
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 5/7 with 888sport
Under: 13/10 with 888sport
