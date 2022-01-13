LIVERPOOL welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Thursday evening for the rescheduled first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of a dispirited Arsenal side, recently eliminated from the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest. The Reds had no such trouble in their cup tie with Shrewsbury, easily triumphing 4-1.

The last time these two giants of the English game met was in November, in a match that saw the Gooners on the receiving end of a 4-0 drubbing. Repeat that result tonight and Liverpool will be virtually assured of a place in the Carabao Cup final in February.

How to Claim the Liverpool vs Arsenal Free Bets

Claiming the Carabao Cup free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Bet Storm Liverpool vs Arsenal offer: Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm are offering a great bonus to anyone heading to their site using the link below. Just make a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll receive a £30 free bet, which you can use to bet on any game – including Liverpool vs Arsenal.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim your Bet Storm Liverpool vs Arsenal free bet today

Bet UK Liverpool vs Arsenal Free Bets: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Over at Bet UK you’ll be able to claim £30 in free bets, just by making a qualifying bet of £10 or more. You can take this money to use on all football matches, including this crucial Carabao Cup semi-final.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Claim your Bet UK Liverpool vs Arsenal free bets

BoyleSports Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30

Head to BoyleSports using our link below and you’ll be able to claim £30 in free bets. To get your hands on this offer, simply make a £10 qualifying bet – the bonus money will then be added to your BoyleSports account automatically.

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Grab your big BoyleSports Liverpool vs Arsenal bonus today

bet365 Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Offer: Bet £10, Get £50 in Bet Credits

Claim a huge £50 in free bets at bet365 when following our link to the site. Simply make a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll find the free bet credits added to your account almost instantly.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim your bet365 Liverpool vs Arsenal betting offer today

888sport Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Head over to 888sport today and you’ll be able to scoop a tasty bonus. Once you’ve made a qualifying bet of £10 or more, 888sport will give you £40 in free bets, plus you’ll also get to have some fun in their casino with £10 of free credit.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Sign up and claim your 888sport Liverpool vs Arsenal betting offer today