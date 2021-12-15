Football Betting Tips – Liverpool v Newcastle United preview & prediction

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table and they will be hoping to reduce the gap with league leaders Manchester City this week.

Liverpool are in rampant form right now and they will fancy their chances against most teams in world football.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are 19th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from 16 league matches so far this season.

They are up against one of the best teams in world football right now and this could turn into a nightmare evening for them.