Football Betting Tips – Liverpool v Newcastle United preview & prediction

Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Anfield Stadium.
Liverpool v Newcastle United preview
Liverpool v Newcastle United team news
Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane
Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lascelles, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Shelvey, Joelinton; Wilson
Liverpool v Newcastle United form guide
Liverpool v Newcastle United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool v Newcastle United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Liverpool – 1/9
• Draw – 9/1
• Newcastle United – 22/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Liverpool v Newcastle United prediction
Prediction: Liverpool to win at 1/9 with Betfred
