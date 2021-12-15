Countries
Football Betting Tips – Liverpool v Newcastle United preview & prediction

Liverpool will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Anfield Stadium. 

Liverpool v Newcastle United preview

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table and they will be hoping to reduce the gap with league leaders Manchester City this week.
 
Liverpool are in rampant form right now and they will fancy their chances against most teams in world football.
 
Meanwhile, Newcastle United are 19th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from 16 league matches so far this season.
 
They are up against one of the best teams in world football right now and this could turn into a nightmare evening for them.

Liverpool v Newcastle United team news

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane

Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lascelles, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Shelvey, Joelinton; Wilson

Liverpool v Newcastle United form guide

Liverpool have managed to win their last five Premier League matches in a row and they have done well against Newcastle in recent seasons as well.
 
The Reds are unbeaten in their last six matches against the magpies.
 
Furthermore, they are not lost against Newcastle at Anfield in their last 21 matches across all competitions.
 
Newcastle United are coming into this game having failed to win 15 of their last 16 Premier League matches and they are winless against Liverpool in their last six meetings.

Liverpool v Newcastle United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool v Newcastle United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Liverpool 1/9
• Draw – 9/1
• Newcastle United – 22/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Liverpool v Newcastle United prediction

Liverpool will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here. The Reds are undefeated in 25 of their last 26 matches in the Premier League and it is highly unlikely that Newcastle will be able to pull off an upset at Anfield.
 
The visitors are lacking in confidence and form right now and they are likely to crash to yet another defeat here.
 

Prediction: Liverpool to win at 1/9 with Betfred

