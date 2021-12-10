Football Betting Tips – Liverpool v Aston Villa preview & prediction

Liverpool are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive Premier League wins and they will be fairly confident of picking up another positive result at home.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have picked up three wins in the last four Premier League matches and Steven Gerrard will be eyeing an upset against his former side.

The Reds have picked up four wins in their last six meetings against Aston Villa and they should be able to come out on top despite Villa’s resurgence in recent weeks.