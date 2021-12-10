Countries
Football Betting Tips – Liverpool v Aston Villa preview & prediction

Liverpool will be hoping to climb to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Anfield Stadium. 

Liverpool v Aston Villa preview

The Reds are currently one point adrift of the league leaders Manchester City and a win here could take them to the top of the table provided the other results go their way.
 
Meanwhile, Aston Villa have shown a lot of improvement since the arrival of Steven Gerrard and they will be looking to pull off a memorable win at Anfield this weekend.

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

Liverpool v Aston Villa form guide

Liverpool are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive Premier League wins and they will be fairly confident of picking up another positive result at home.
 
Meanwhile, Aston Villa have picked up three wins in the last four Premier League matches and Steven Gerrard will be eyeing an upset against his former side.
 
The Reds have picked up four wins in their last six meetings against Aston Villa and they should be able to come out on top despite Villa’s resurgence in recent weeks.

Liverpool v Aston Villa betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Liverpool v Aston Villa from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Liverpool 2/9
• Draw – 6/1
• Aston Villa – 11/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Liverpool v Aston Villa prediction

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams around Europe right now and they have dismantled the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan and Everton in their recent outings.
 
Manager Jurgen Klopp has already appealed to the fans that the team will need their backing on the pitch on Saturday regardless of the fact that they will be up against a team managed by one of the greatest Liverpool legends in Steven Gerrard.
 
The fans will demand a strong showing against Villa here and the home team should be able to find a way past Saturday’s opposition.
 

